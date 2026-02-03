Even penguins want to warm up

A happy — and warm — penguin at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

You know it’s cold when penguins head indoors.

The penguins at the Long Island Aquarium have happy feet — because they’re waddling indoors during the Arctic blast that has engulfed the East End. All 20 endangered African black-footed penguins at the aquarium have been moved indoors to escape the bitterly cold temperatures. Even humans don’t want to brave the outdoors, with the aquarium welcoming just small groups of visitors recently.

When the feels-like temperatures drop below 30 degrees, the penguins are ushered out of the harm’s way.

“A lot of guests do come to the aquarium on very cold days, thinking that they are going to see our penguins playing in the snow, sliding around on their bellies on the ice,” said Ally Arena, a bird and reptile keeper at the aquarium. “But our penguins are from South Africa, so they are not going to see really anything below 45, 50 degrees where they are from. They definitely prefer that more mild, temperate climate.”

This particular breed typically likes to stay cool — not cold — winding down in shady areas and keeping their backs in the sun to shade their faces, feet and flippers. They normally nest on sandy or rocky islands and mainland beaches. If outside in the cold for too long, the penguins can even develop frostbite on their feet.

But not at the aquarium where they’re indoors and cozy.

Being inside doesn’t mean the flightless birds miss much of their routine, though.

The aquarium’s penguins range from a few months old to over 20 years old. The youngest was born just about three months ago.