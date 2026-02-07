Shelter Island Reporter obituary: George Charles Strom

George Charles Strom, longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. He was 99 years old.

George was born on Nov. 27, 1926 in Groton, S.D. to Esther L. (née Kyle) and Raymond N. Strom. He was one of three children. He graduated from Sayville High School. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from March 29, 1944 to Nov. 24, 1947 during World War II. He served at Iwo Jima and attained the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Philippine Liberation Medal and Asiatic-Pacific Area Medal (2 stars). He completed his officers training at Colby College and Princeton University.

On Feb. 1, 1949, in Jamaica, N.Y., he married the love of his life, the late Marie A. (née Mierau) Strom. Together they had four children and would eventually make their home in Farmingville, N.Y. from 1954 to 1986. From there they moved to Shelter Island, which was called home for the past 40 years.

In his professional career, George was a self-employed Real Estate Broker, Insurance Agent and Carpenter for 35 years. He was a member of the Shelter Island American Legion and the Shelter Island Fire Department.

He was predeceased by his wife Marie; daughter Laura Strom; and siblings Raymond Strom and Frances Smith. George is survived by his children Susan Marie Strom of Brattleboro, Vt., Raymond J. “Sonny” Strom of Honolulu, Hawaii and Portland, Ore, and Judith Strom of Williamsville, Vt; and grandchildren Suzette Marie Foster and Ernesto Ciccarelli.

The family has chosen to remember his life privately at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in the Spring.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.