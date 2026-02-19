Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 19, 2026

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Greenport Skating Party,1 – 3 p.m. Private party at the Greenport American Legion organized by the library. Skate rental included. Permission slips and $6 for the ferry ride are required. Please see Jane for

more details.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Snow Dough,3 p.m, Ages 6+, Enjoy a craft at the library. Sign up at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Jewelry Box Decorating, 1 p.m, Ages 10+, Transform a plain box into a personalized treasure chest. Sign up at silibrary.org

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Women’s Heart Health, Noon. Zoom. Educate and protect yourself and your loved ones from heart problems. Sign up at silibrary.org

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen. Sign up at silibrary.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Cookbook Club,5 p.m., No Guilt Fitness February: pick a dish that says “fitness” to you. At the library; sign up on the clipboard.

The Roosevelts, 7 p.m. Zoom. Author Bill Bleyer discusses the fascinating history of this influential family. Sign up at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27

Talking The Bill of Rights, 7 p.m. Zoom. Library Director Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman discuss their history, relevance and role in the founding of this country. Episode 2 in a series. Sign up at silibrary.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Feb. 23, 2 – 4 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, Feb. 23, 6 – 9 p.m.

Fire District Committee,Monday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capital & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, Feb. 25 – canceled