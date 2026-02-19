Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Feb. 19, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Greenport Skating Party,1 – 3 p.m. Private party at the Greenport American Legion organized by the library. Skate rental included. Permission slips and $6 for the ferry ride are required. Please see Jane for
more details.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Snow Dough,3 p.m, Ages 6+, Enjoy a craft at the library. Sign up at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Jewelry Box Decorating, 1 p.m, Ages 10+, Transform a plain box into a personalized treasure chest. Sign up at silibrary.org
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Women’s Heart Health, Noon. Zoom. Educate and protect yourself and your loved ones from heart problems. Sign up at silibrary.org
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23
Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen. Sign up at silibrary.org
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Cookbook Club,5 p.m., No Guilt Fitness February: pick a dish that says “fitness” to you. At the library; sign up on the clipboard.
The Roosevelts, 7 p.m. Zoom. Author Bill Bleyer discusses the fascinating history of this influential family. Sign up at silibrary.org
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Talking The Bill of Rights, 7 p.m. Zoom. Library Director Terry Lucas and Mara Zonderman discuss their history, relevance and role in the founding of this country. Episode 2 in a series. Sign up at silibrary.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Green Options Committee,Thursday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Feb. 23, 2 – 4 p.m.
Town Board Meeting,Monday, Feb. 23, 6 – 9 p.m.
Fire District Committee,Monday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Capital & Grants Committee,Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, Feb. 25 – canceled