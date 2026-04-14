Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 14, 2026

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On April 12, at 3:50 p.m., Orhan Birol, 83, of Shelter Island was arrested for criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, following an investigation into a report of a domestic incident that occurred on April 11, 2026. He was processed and held overnight for morning arraignment at Shelter Island Justice Court. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the alleged victim.

SUMMONSES

On April 4, Rachel Brigham of Shelter Island received summonses for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Smith Street and for having an uninspected vehicle.

Edgar Espinoza Vintimilla of Flanders was ticketed on April 9 on South Ferry Road for cellphone use while driving.

Daniel Ransom of Dorset, Vt. was ticketed on April 9 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

ACCIDENTS

On April 4, Edward G. Morris of Shelter Island told police he was riding a motorcycle northbound on South Midway Road and stopped at the stop sign at Smith Street before proceeding into the intersection. Rachel Brigham was driving a pickup truck westbound on Smith Street and stopped at the stop sign at Midway Road. She told police she did not see Mr. Morris enter the intersection and proceeded, striking the motorcycle and causing Mr. Morris to fall into the roadway. A witness, Matthew Lehane, told police he was behind Ms. Brigham’s car, which failed to come to a complete stop before entering the intersection and striking the motorcycle. The motorcyclist was injured and the cycle sustained damage exceeding $1,000 and needed to be towed.

On April 7, Juan L. Arevo Lopez of Greenport was backing a pickup truck out of a parking space at the IGA parking lot when he struck the rear of a car belonging to Frederick Buonocore of Shelter Island. Damage to the right tail light and bumper of the second vehicle exceeded $1,000.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 4, police received a complaint that an aircraft, believed to be larger than permitted under local agreements, had landed at a nearby airfield. Contact information was provided to the complainant to clarify the matter. The complainant was further advised to contact the Town Board if the matter could not be resolved.

Upon conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation, officers discovered a youth was operating the vehicle without authorization. The parents were notified and issued a verbal warning. All parties stated they would comply.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on April 3 and 9 and South Ferry on April 6.

On April 3, police notified PSEG of a dead tree resting on a primary wire in Ram Island. Optimum was advised of a low hanging cable wire on Nostrand Parkway that day. PSEG was notified of a low hanging wire across South Ferry Road on April 4.

On April 6 a complainant reported receiving multiple unwanted phone calls from an unknown male.

The quarterly sexual offense evidence kit report was submitted on April 7. An officer interviewed a male subject on April 8 out of concern for his well-being; additional assistance was requested.

In other reports: police responded to a 911 call, stated to be accidental; police also provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) collected an injured possum from the Heights on April 4 and brought it to a vet to be euthanized. A nest of baby bunnies disturbed by a dog was brought to the ACO on April 8, to be cared for and released when ready (see story, page 3). More baby bunnies, unearthed by a dog in Hay Beach on April 9, were brought to the ACO to be cared for and released. The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A fire alarm activation in Hay Beach on April 4 was caused by cleaning staff. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded and Chief PJ Lechmanski stated that it was a false alarm.

Another smoke alarm activation in Hay Beach that day was determined to be a false alarm by Chief Lechmanski and SIFD on scene. On April 5, shower steam activated a fire alarm in Hay Beach, stated by Chief Lechmanski. A general fire alarm activation at a Center location was set off by cooking food on April 5. SIFD and Assistant Chief Chavez were on the scene. A fire alarm in Westmoreland that day was determined by SIFD and Assistant Chief Chavez to be false.

A residential motion alarm activation on Ram Island was investigated on April 8 and the premises found secure.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on April 3 (2), 4, and 6. Four persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.