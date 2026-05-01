Bliss Moorhead Shelter Island Poetry honors

(Courtesy photo)

An evening of poetry, remembrance, and community gathered at St. Mary’s as the Bliss Moorhead Grant Readings honored this year’s writers while continuing a tradition that has become part of Shelter Island’s cultural fabric.

The program opened with thanks to longtime judges — Charity Roby, Virginia Walker, and Irene Cornell — who faced a strong and competitive field of submissions.

Established in 2020 by Mike Zisser following the passing of Bliss Moorhead, the grant honors her lasting contribution to the island’s literary life. For more than a decade, she led the Shelter Island Poetry Project, bringing residents together through curated, themed readings that celebrated both craft and community.

First-place honors went to Scott Robbins for “81 Winters Ago,” a deeply personal poem inspired by his father’s experience in World War II. Drafted at 18 and a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge and the Remagen bridge campaign, Robbins’ father rarely spoke of the war, though its effects lingered throughout his life.throughout his life.

Scott Robbins, author of this year’s prize wining poem for the Shelter Island Poetry Project. (Credit: Lucy Browne)

The poem evokes the stark realities of winter combat — mortars tearing through frozen forests and soldiers huddled in foxholes — and the memories that endure long after. In one striking moment, decades later is father wakes from a nightmare crying, “I’m freezing, I’m freezing” as his wife tries to comfort him — a quiet reminder that for some, the war never truly ends.

Honorable mention was awarded to Edward Brennan for “Bullseye,” which turns to a contemporary setting beneath a highway overpass, where a makeshift encampment reveals the unseen struggles of its inhabitants. Through careful observation, the poem suggests that even in peacetime, echoes of conflict remain.

A second honorable mention went to Lizbeth Kiser for “Peacetime,” a thoughtful reflection on the uneasy tension between the idea of peace and the realities that persist beneath it.

Several readers spoke of their connection to Shelter Island and to Moorhead’s legacy, whether longtime participants or newcomers welcomed into the fold. The evening felt less like a competition than a continuation — a gathering shaped by shared attention and the enduring power of the spoken word.

In that spirit, the Bliss Moorhead Grant Readings remain what they were always meant to be: a place where poetry brings people together and where stories — personal and historical — are given an uplifting voice.