Perlman Music Program opens season: First free concert Friday evening

Maestro Itzhak Perlman (Courtesy photo)

The bright blue awnings have appeared over a dock at Crescent Beach, signaling that another season of the Perlman Music Program camp has begun on Shelter Island. Although construction continues as part of a major renovation on the campus, the performance tent is in place, ready to welcome guests to concerts throughout the summer.

The classical music program, under the leadership of Toby Perlman and Maestro Itzhak Perlman, offers 30-35 gifted young students ages 12-18 the opportunity to learn under outstanding musical mentors, all while enjoying the fun and camaraderie shared with new friends for an Island summer.

Beginning on Friday, June 5, free concerts will be offered at 7 p.m. for Islanders to enjoy on selected dates throughout the summer, including every weekend in July.

The Summer Gala, a dinner and concert that is a festive fundraising event for PMP, is scheduled for Saturday, August 1.

The full schedule is available at perlmanmusicprogram.org.