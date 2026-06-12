Shelter Island Justice Court Report: June 12, 2026

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on March 23, 2026 as reported by the court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench. Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Orhan Birol, parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Giancarlo Carrion, parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Michael D. Ventura, parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Ingrid M. Wissemann, parking violation, fined $75 plus $25.

Timothy Heaney, navigation violation.

Ten cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar at the request of defendants, and one at the request of the court.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brad Kitkowski on failure to appear on alcoholic beverage commission charges.

Charges against Unit To Go LLC on highway tax and insecure load violations were dismissed on proof.