Shelter Island Community Calendar: June 18, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Not June 19.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m. Not June 19.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., (0 – 4) Jane reads a mix of new books and old favorites. Library.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Story Time, 10:30 a.m., (0 – 4) Mary reads a mix of new books and old favorites. Library.

Pokemon Club, 4 p.m., (10+) Trading and collecting strategies, crafts and activities. Library.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., (6+) Children take turns reading picture books aloud to Hannah the therapy dog. An adult must accompany children under 10. Library.

FRIDAY, JUNE 26

Children’s Movie Day, 2:30 p.m., (7+) The Garfield Movie. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 10. Library.

SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Fight Choreography, 12 p.m., (12+) Northeast Stage will teach Fencing 101 and other stage combat basics. Library.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JUNE 19

Juneteenth, Town Offices, Senior Center, Library closed.

Juneteenth Celebration,Calling Their Names, 1 – 2 p.m. Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground, Sylvester Manor.

Juliet Garrett, 8 p.m., Masonic Temple (above the Whaling Museum), Sag Harbor. Singer-songwriter performs. Tickets at masonicmusicseries.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 20

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.

Bruce Wolosoff, 8 p.m., christening the new piano at North Fork Arts Center, with his variations on House of the Rising Sun. Sapan Greenport Theatre.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21

Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m., Ulysses Quartet. Free, Presbyterian Church.

MONDAY, JUNE 22

Probate Then and Now, 1 p.m., Zoom. Electronic Wills Act and other changes in probate laws in New York.

TUESDAY, JUNE 23

Shelter Island Book Club, 4 p.m., at the History Museum. A Walk in the Park, by Kevin Fedarko

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

Cook Book Club, 5 p.m., Library. Herbs and spices. Sign up at the clipboard.

SATURDAY, JUNE 26

Farm to Table Dinner, 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Green Options Committee,Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Juneteenth,Friday, June 19, Town Offices closed.

Fire District Committee,Monday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, June 23, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 – 9 p.m.