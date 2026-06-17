Shelter Island Community Calendar: June 18, 2026
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library. silibrary.org
CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*
*Classes at Community Center $10 each.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon
Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Not June 19.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m. Not June 19.
If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., (0 – 4) Jane reads a mix of new books and old favorites. Library.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
Story Time, 10:30 a.m., (0 – 4) Mary reads a mix of new books and old favorites. Library.
Pokemon Club, 4 p.m., (10+) Trading and collecting strategies, crafts and activities. Library.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Tails and Tales, 4:15 p.m., (6+) Children take turns reading picture books aloud to Hannah the therapy dog. An adult must accompany children under 10. Library.
FRIDAY, JUNE 26
Children’s Movie Day, 2:30 p.m., (7+) The Garfield Movie. A parent or guardian must accompany children under 10. Library.
SATURDAY, JUNE 27
Fight Choreography, 12 p.m., (12+) Northeast Stage will teach Fencing 101 and other stage combat basics. Library.
ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS
FRIDAY, JUNE 19
Juneteenth, Town Offices, Senior Center, Library closed.
Juneteenth Celebration,Calling Their Names, 1 – 2 p.m. Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground, Sylvester Manor.
Juliet Garrett, 8 p.m., Masonic Temple (above the Whaling Museum), Sag Harbor. Singer-songwriter performs. Tickets at masonicmusicseries.com
SATURDAY, JUNE 20
Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.
Bruce Wolosoff, 8 p.m., christening the new piano at North Fork Arts Center, with his variations on House of the Rising Sun. Sapan Greenport Theatre.
SUNDAY, JUNE 21
Friends of Music Concert, 6 p.m., Ulysses Quartet. Free, Presbyterian Church.
MONDAY, JUNE 22
Probate Then and Now, 1 p.m., Zoom. Electronic Wills Act and other changes in probate laws in New York.
TUESDAY, JUNE 23
Shelter Island Book Club, 4 p.m., at the History Museum. A Walk in the Park, by Kevin Fedarko
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24
Cook Book Club, 5 p.m., Library. Herbs and spices. Sign up at the clipboard.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
Farm to Table Dinner, 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Tickets available at sylvestermanor.org
TOWN MEETINGS
Green Options Committee,Thursday, June 18, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Juneteenth,Friday, June 19, Town Offices closed.
Fire District Committee,Monday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.
Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, June 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Capital Planning & Grants Committee,Tuesday, June 23, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
ZBA Hearing,Wednesday, June 24, 7:30 – 9 p.m.