Letters to the Editor

(Reporter file photo)

Values

To the Editor:

When it rains on Shelter Island our gardens and lawns flourish, but our waterways suffer. Why? Simply because runoff carries fertilizer, oil and chemicals into our waterways.

Zoning exists to protect the environment and control development. The Near Shore Overlay Zone attempted to create a vegetative buffer to protect our waterways by filtering runoff. Driving around the Island one sees more lawns and large houses than natural buffer. Why? Is this because we value property rights over the environment, because large houses generate revenue and tax base, or are we falsely relying on the resilience of Mother Nature?

The Nearshore Overlay Zone is a renewed focus. Was the zone correctly mapped? Should some properties be excluded? Should accessory dwelling units be allowed? Impact does not change whether it is a mansion or an ADU, the septic impact is the same, and septic density is limited in the same manner by the County health department.

The Island needs zoning favorable to preserving a year-round community before it is too late to avoid becoming a seasonal bedroom community without commerce, health services, a school or emergency service personnel.

Is protecting the environment and preventing over-development a true obstacle, or just an excuse for not being proactive to create laws that promote housing affordable to our community?

MICHAEL SHATKEN

Shelter Island

Island Kindness

To the Editor:

On June 19, my son Patrick was visiting from Charlotte, N.C. with plans to go and see the U.S. Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Our family owns a home in Southold, so my son along with his friends decided to take the North and South ferries to get to Shinnecock.

Having worked on Shelter Island myself in the past for almost five years I know the Island to be a friendly place. That said, let me share another level of kindness that took place this past Friday.

Patrick and his friends were having trouble locating a taxi to take them from the North to the South ferry so they started walking. While walking, a woman in a pickup truck pulled up beside them and asked if they needed assistance. The woman proceeded to put them all in her truck and took them to the South Ferry asking nothing in return. Much more than that, she left her number and instructed the guys to call her if they needed help when returning later that evening. They called and much to their surprise she quickly responded and picked them up for the second time and brought them to the North ferry.

Thank you Meg Larsen for your true act of kindness and setting an example my son Patrick will remember the rest of his life.

JOHN HOSFORD

Southold