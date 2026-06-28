2 Island students get Butch Dellecave Awards

Shelter Island School. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Shelter Island High School seniors Lauren Gibbs and Daniel Hernandez Rivera were honored at the 26th Annual Butch Dellecave Awards ceremony on June 7.

Named in memory of the late Gaetano “Butch” Dellecave — the legendary educator, coach, and official — the award is a collaboration between the Economic Opportunity Council of Suffolk, Inc., the Butch Dellecave Foundation, and Newsday. Each high school in Suffolk County is invited to nominate one male and one female member of its senior class. Finalists must demonstrate a rare combination of athletic prowess, academic achievement, and meaningful civic involvement.

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