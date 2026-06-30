News from the Shelter Island Country Club

The Shelter Island Country Club (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The summer golf season is officially in full swing at the Shelter Island Country Club, as weekly tournaments, the junior golf program and extended summer hours are now in effect.

Last weekend, the club hosted the annual four-person scramble, as 34 golfers teed it up for nine holes under perfect, sunny, 70-degree conditions.

The club has expanded tournament eligibility for the 2026 season to be much more flexible, allowing all types of players to participate in the exciting summer schedule of events. All tournaments are now open to non-members and feature a $20 guest fee and a discounted cart fee of just $15.

The public tournament schedule still includes a Pinehurst (July 19), Mixed Stableford (Aug. 2), 3 Clubs & a Putter (Sept. 13), and the Pitch and Putt Classic (Sept. 27). Tournaments are a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon, and sign-ups are available in the pro shop.

This past Sunday, the scramble came down to the ninth hole, as George Goodleaf, Bruce Taplin, Gordon Cantley, and Mike Martin stared down a putt to save par. The group walked away with a bogey to shoot a gross score of 31, one under par. The missed putt left the group in second place, as John G.C. Brownlie, Ian Weslek, Chris Young, and Pat Rutledge shot a 2-under score of 30 to take first place overall in the gross category.

The net scoring was just as competitive, as Ginny Gibbs, Brian Westervelt, and Phil and Phyllis Power walked away with a net score of 19, 13 under par. Just behind them were two groups that tied for second: Cathy Kenny, Belle Lareau, and Julia Best, along with Connor Needham, Lynn Edwards, Ann Beckwith, and Charlie Beckwith, who both shot a net score of 21, 11 under par.

Congratulations to all of the winners, and we hope to see you all at the Pinehurst tournament in just a few weeks.

Upcoming at ‘The Goat’

The junior golf program starts this Thursday, marking its fifth season at the club. The program features two groups: ages 7-10 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and ages 11-16 from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Golfers will spend time at the driving range, putting green, and out on the course. The program will run on July 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30. For any questions about the program or to sign up, email [email protected] or visit the pro shop.

The popular Member-Guest event will return for its third year during the weekend of Aug. 21. The event will feature a practice round on Friday evening and a full round the following Saturday morning. The event will also mark the club’s 125th anniversary and will include fundraising efforts to help the nonprofit continue making improvements and sustain the course.

Lastly, the pro shop is now operating under its extended summer hours. As always, the honor box is available for those early birds and evening golfers—just drop $20 in the slot next to the pro shop. For those renting a cart or playing during the day, the pro shop opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. The last cart rental is at 6 p.m. daily and must be returned by 7:30 p.m.

New merchandise has just arrived, including hats, quarter-zips, hoodies, T-shirts, polos, and more! There will also be a sale running Thursday, July 2, through Sunday, July 5. Buy one new item at full price and get one item from the sale rack for 50% off.

The greens are rolling great, and the newly constructed tee boxes on the eighth and ninth holes make for a great round. We hope to see you up here soon!