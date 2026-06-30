Osprey rescue high in the sky

An adult male osprey returning to the nest where his mate and fledglings are waiting. (Credit: Don Bindler)

Animal Control Officer Jenny Zahler is always quick to respond to help an animal needing a little human assistance. But when she had a call about a young osprey chick not old enough to fledge underneath a sixty-foot-high nest, it was her turn to ask for help. She called Dan Clark, who came with his bucket truck to put the chick back into the nest. “Dan is such a great guy — I can always call him for help with these things and he comes right away,” she said. “Truly one of Shelter Island’s gems.” If it takes an Island to care for one of our beloved ospreys, this Island has the right crew.