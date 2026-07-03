Shelter Island real estate transfers, July 2m 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 24, 2026.
SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)
• Carolyn Demarest and Nelson & Jonathan Demarest to David & Tiffany Rolfe, 6A South Ram Island Drive, (700-11-2-2.002) (R) $4,100,000
• Diane Smith to Edmund Dandridge and Suzanne Shaker, 10A Hillcrest Road, (700-21-1-36.001) (V) $230,000
AQUEBOGUE (11931)
• Estate of Julia Cooper to Carly Postal, 72 Josica Drive, (600-85-4-21) (R) $655,000
• Beverly Buckingham and Karen & Ann Raffel to Jamesport Farmhouse LLC, 1197 Main Road, (600-68-3-5.002) (R) $615,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Joseph Fuchs to John & Diane Hodgson, 1070 Depot Lane, (1000-102-2-6.002) (R) $1,449,000
• Matthew & Diane Bassford and Maude Carter to Integrity Equity Partners LLC, 34100 Route 25, (1000-97-2-10.001) (R) $519,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Vito Tanzi and Lena Trieu-Tanzi to Kimberly Hourihan and Carol Morris, 3345 Cedar Lane, (1000-37-7-10.002)(R) $4,825,000
• Estate of Florence Mazurowski to Frank & Pamela Hoerauf, 11005 Main Road, (1000-31-4-29) (R) $650,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Carp & Bird LLC to Nicholas & Katherine Beardsley, 810 Equestrian Avenue, (1000-9-4-11.005) (C) $525,000
• James Mannetti to CG Old North LLC, Avenue B, (1000-6-2-20) (V) $360,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Victoria Chute to Michael Flora, 1295 Washington Avenue Extension, (1000-41-2-6) (R) $630,000
• Leland & Linda Denny to Nicholas Ritacco-Canessa, 280 Champlin Place, (1000-34-3-42) (R) $410,000
JAMESPORT (11947)
• Bart & Karen Badalucco to Craig & Danica Calderone, 7 Eileen Circle, (600-47-3-1.025) (R) $840,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Ronald McCaskie to Christopher & Stephanie Kugler and Richard & Kathleen Kugler, 2360 Peconic Bay Blvd, (1000-128-6-16) (R) $943,260
• Thomas Coticchio Trust to Steven & Holly Ficner, 4045 Delmar Drive, (1000-125-4-1) (R) $787,500
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Bruce Vitale to 7280 Sound Avenue LLC, 7280 Sound Avenue, (1000-121-5-2) (C) $1,950,000
• Robert & Ileesa Engel to Victoria & Paul Fogarty, 305 Fay Court, 1000-123-5-36.010) (R) $1,650,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Marratime Capital V LLC to Alan & Annie Omens, 1955 Laurel Avenue, (1000-56-1-1.001) (R) $2,400,000
• Ioannis Zoumas to Nicholas & Jessica Marino, 285 Blue Marlin Drive, (1000-57-1-45) (R) $2,225,000
• Thomas & Lori Ruthinoski to Ann Marchese and Philip Patti, 1755 Yennecott Drive, (1000-55-4-21) (R) $940,000
• Ahmad-Ali Sardar-Afkhami to Mohamad Sardar, 44190 Route 25, (1000-75-6-6.002) (R) $400,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)