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Shelter Island real estate transfers, July 2m 2026

By Reporter Staff

(Courtesy photo)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated April 24, 2026.

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• Carolyn Demarest and Nelson & Jonathan Demarest to David & Tiffany Rolfe, 6A South Ram Island Drive, (700-11-2-2.002) (R) $4,100,000

• Diane Smith to Edmund Dandridge and Suzanne Shaker, 10A Hillcrest Road, (700-21-1-36.001) (V) $230,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Estate of Julia Cooper to Carly Postal, 72 Josica Drive, (600-85-4-21) (R) $655,000 

• Beverly Buckingham and Karen & Ann Raffel to Jamesport Farmhouse LLC, 1197 Main Road, (600-68-3-5.002) (R) $615,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Joseph Fuchs to John & Diane Hodgson, 1070 Depot Lane, (1000-102-2-6.002) (R) $1,449,000

• Matthew & Diane Bassford and Maude Carter to Integrity Equity Partners LLC, 34100 Route 25, (1000-97-2-10.001) (R) $519,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Vito Tanzi and Lena Trieu-Tanzi to Kimberly Hourihan and Carol Morris, 3345 Cedar Lane, (1000-37-7-10.002)(R) $4,825,000

• Estate of Florence Mazurowski to Frank & Pamela Hoerauf, 11005 Main Road, (1000-31-4-29) (R) $650,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Carp & Bird LLC to Nicholas & Katherine Beardsley, 810 Equestrian Avenue, (1000-9-4-11.005) (C) $525,000

• James Mannetti to CG Old North LLC, Avenue B, (1000-6-2-20) (V) $360,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Victoria Chute to Michael Flora, 1295 Washington Avenue Extension, (1000-41-2-6) (R) $630,000

• Leland & Linda Denny to Nicholas Ritacco-Canessa, 280 Champlin Place, (1000-34-3-42) (R) $410,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Bart & Karen Badalucco to Craig & Danica Calderone, 7 Eileen Circle, (600-47-3-1.025) (R) $840,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ronald McCaskie to Christopher & Stephanie Kugler and Richard & Kathleen Kugler, 2360 Peconic Bay Blvd, (1000-128-6-16) (R) $943,260 

• Thomas Coticchio Trust to Steven & Holly Ficner, 4045 Delmar Drive, (1000-125-4-1) (R) $787,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Bruce Vitale to 7280 Sound Avenue LLC, 7280 Sound Avenue, (1000-121-5-2) (C) $1,950,000

• Robert & Ileesa Engel to Victoria & Paul Fogarty, 305 Fay Court, 1000-123-5-36.010) (R) $1,650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Marratime Capital V LLC to Alan & Annie Omens, 1955 Laurel Avenue, (1000-56-1-1.001) (R) $2,400,000

• Ioannis Zoumas to Nicholas & Jessica Marino, 285 Blue Marlin Drive, (1000-57-1-45) (R) $2,225,000

• Thomas & Lori Ruthinoski to Ann Marchese and Philip Patti, 1755 Yennecott Drive, (1000-55-4-21) (R) $940,000

• Ahmad-Ali Sardar-Afkhami to Mohamad Sardar, 44190 Route 25, (1000-75-6-6.002) (R) $400,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

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