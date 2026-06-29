It’s Officer McEnroe now

Persistence is the reason John McEnroe is now Shelter Island’s newest police officer, sworn in on June 23. Officer McEnroe, 33, has wanted the appointment for several years since he graduated from Shelter Island High School in 2011,

In the interim, he held a number of jobs, working as a lifeguard, as a landscaper and, for 12 years, for North Ferry. But throughout the years, he took a qualifying exam needed to get into the training program that would prepare him for assignment to the Shelter Island Police Department, certain he would eventually achieve his goal.

This year, his determination was rewarded.

“It’s a competitive position,” Officer McEnroe said. As a police officer, he identified so many ways he could help people in the community and that’s what drew him to continue to try until he succeeded in netting an appointment to the department.

The training program was tough requiring a lot of physical prowess and mental agility in learning about penal laws, tactics and strategies, Officer McEnroe said. He was also required to gain certification as an emergency medical technician.

Working with Chief Jim Read means following a leader Officer McEnroe regards as an “amazing experience.” The Chief is a said, calling th leader of the department “super intelligent” and continuing to learn from his fellow department members a wonderful experience.

“I’m just super grateful and happy,” he said about his new job. His family is supportive and thrilled to have his wife Mariana pin his badge on his uniform as his mother Marian McEnroe watched with pride.

Chief Read welcomed Officer McEnroe to the Department and expressed his pleasure in having the Town Board support his recommendation to make the appointment in view of retirements that would have left posed a challenge to do the work expected of the department.

When he needs to unwind, he has always been drawn to the water, boating and fishing. In the winter months, it is generally skiing, Officer McEnroe said.

His initial assignment is to work the midnight shift, he said is not a difficult challenge for him since he was most recently working on the ferry until midnight. But he acknowledged there is an adjustment to the body’s internal clock as rotating shifts require.