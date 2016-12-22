EVENTS

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 22

Holiday Caroling, with the Shelter Island PBA. Begins 5 p.m., meet outside the police station.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Anime Club, watch episodes with fellow fans. Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

Havens Store, at the Shelter Island Historical Society open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 749-0025.

Shelter Island Library, closes at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25

Annual Christmas Potluck Dinner, turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, egg nog, fruitcake, and pies provided. Bring a dish to share (not required). 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church parish hall. Reserve at (631) 749-0770 or email [email protected]. Transportation available.

3rd annual menorah lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shelter Island Police Department. Led by Rabbi Berel Lerman, spiritual leader of Chabad North Haven. All are welcome.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 27

Papercraft chess set, noon, library. Continues December 28. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29

Lego Club, 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Great Decisions,” eighth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “Cuba and the U.S.,” 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

Wii U, play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31

Shelter Island Library, closes at 1 p.m.

New Year’s Eve party, for students. Snacks and party games provided. 9 p.m. to 12:15 a.m., Youth Center. Contact Youth Center Director Ian Kanarvogel at [email protected] for details.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5

Ferry Writers, share and discuss your writing in a supportive, creative environment. All levels and genres welcome, library, 5 p.m. Bring three to five pages of your work. Call (631) 749-0042 to sign up or contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected].

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

2nd annual sing-in, of Handel’s Messiah. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments follow. Bring copies of the Schirmer Edition of the Messiah if possible. All are welcome. Free. Call Jack Monaghan (631) 749-3216 for more information.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

