Richard’s Almanac: Take a walk in the New Year

In an effort to practice what I preach, I began the new year with a walking regimen. Part of my resolution to get more exercise and realize the attendant benefits.

My past week of walks has been a combination of walking along roadways — always facing the traffic — and walking through some of the town’s designated open-space areas.

I would like to note that walking against the traffic is safer because you are able to see what’s coming and doing so lets drivers know that you do not need a ride.

As I walked along the Island’s roadways I could not help but notice a fair amount of trash — beer bottles, empty cigarette packs, Styrofoam cups and other items that were obviously thrown from vehicles.

It might be a good idea for the town to offer free trash bags to individuals who want to walk and pick up debris. It’s a thought.

My walks through the open space properties also revealed trash and obvious motor vehicle use. I enjoyed my walk through Sachem’s Woods which has entrances on Midway Road and Route 114. You do have to know how to find the entrances.

I remember when Sachem’s Woods opened to the public. It was some 40 years ago.

A single split rail fence marked the entrance to the trail on Midway Road and 114. There were also prominent signs that designated it as “Sachem’s Woods” “Shelter Island Town Open Space Program.”

I remember walking through there in the early days and noticing plaques identifying plants and trees throughout the forest. This plant identification was done by the Shelter Island Garden Club, the signs said.

I’ll continue my walks and use the maps provided at Town Hall that tell the public where the trails are.

On another subject, I noticed a piece in the Real Estate section of last Sunday’s New York Times on factors that seniors should bear in mind as they perform renovations in their homes.

The article is called “Thinking Ahead” by Kaya Latterman and it examines projects that can be done to help “aging in place.”

When bathrooms are being done over, it is suggested that a standard toilet be replaced with a comfort height one — between 17 to 19 inches high.

It’s also recommended that renovated showers should include a bench and a hand held shower head. Additionally, grab bars should be added everywhere in the bathroom. It is generally agreed that many senior accidents occur in bathrooms.

Chrysanne Eichner, a senior occupational therapist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, says the grab bars should be tested for 500 pounds and can also be added to the top or foot of stairs.

Another relatively simple change that can be done is replacing doorknobs with lever handles that are easier to open.

The aging senior can also increase lighting and replace toggle electric switches with dimmer or rocker ones. Ms. Eichner also suggests a brightly colored bath mat so you know where you are stepping after bathing.

If you have throw rugs, she suggests taping them down with two-sided tape, throwing them out or hanging them on the walls like tapestries. They are great tripping hazards.

Other changes that are a bit more complicated include a custom-built moveable kitchen island for use by seniors in wheelchairs or those who must use walkers.

Doorways can also be widened to accommodate a wheelchair or walker.

More ambitious and also more expensive renovations include building a ramp or installing a chair lift wherever there are steps.

I have not yet thought about these renovations for myself, but when my 95-year-old mother comes to visit, it is difficult for her to get upstairs. I might have to install a chair lift for the stairs or install a shower in the downstairs bath.

I suppose cost will determine what we do.

Here on the Island as part of the residential repair program, seniors over 60 can get help with non emergency repairs. All they need to do is pay for materials and any delivery fees and waste removal fees.

You can get light bulbs changed, grab bars installed, smoke alarms checked with free battery replacement and other projects in your house.

To schedule work or ask questions about the project you have in mind, call (631) 749-0291, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Comments

comments