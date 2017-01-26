What’s Happening: January 26, 2017

PAPER AND SCISSORS ROCK

Scherenschnitte is the art of cutting paper into decorative designs. The word is German for “scissors cut.” On Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m., Rachel Foster will lead a workshop on the delicate art of Scherenschnitte — and participants will come away with an elegant creation. Registration is required. Call the library at (631) 749-0042 to reserve a spot.

MEETING MOVED

The regular Shelter Island Town Board meeting and two public hearings scheduled for Friday, January 27 at 4:30 p.m. have been relocated from Town Hall, and will now take place in the Shelter Island School auditorium instead.

READ FOR FORGIVENESS

January is “Read for Fine Forgiveness Month” for young adults at the Shelter Island Library. Stop by the library on Saturday, January 28 at 10 a.m. to read to the youngest patrons and lower your fines.

CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef Dinner is on Saturday, January 28 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. This month’s dinner features Chef Susan Binder with BJ Ianfolla. The menu will include a salad of mixed greens, chicken Sorrentina (chicken with eggplant, prosciutto and cheese), penne with spinach and for dessert, pecan shortbread with vanilla ice cream.

Tickets are $30 and reservations are required by calling (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETS

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will hold its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, February 7 in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Laurie Gillman Fanelli, RN, MA, psychiatric nurse practitioner and Senior Center director who will offer a talk on “Why the old concept of the ‘little old ladies’ has been smashed.” All are welcome. Please bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food item for the Food Pantry.

MET LIVE TICKETS

The Shelter Island Library is currently offering tickets to see performances of the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD, which will be broadcast on a large screen at Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater in East Hampton on select Saturday afternoons. Tickets are $15 each and available for purchase at the circulation desk; performances include “La Traviata” on March 11 and “Eugene Onegin” on April 22. All performances begin at 1 p.m.

Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street in East Hampton. For more information, call the library at (631) 749-0042.

Across the Moat

‘THE MONEY SHOT’ IN SOUTHAMPTON

Now through February 5, Center Stage at the Cultural Center offers a production of Neil LaBute’s play, “The Money Shot.” Directed by Joan Lyons, the play centers on Karen and Steve, two glamorous L.A. movie stars with one thing in common — desperation. It’s been years since either one’s had a hit, but their upcoming movie by a hot-shot director could change that. The night before filming a controversial scene, Karen and her partner Bev meet with Steve and his young wife Missy in order to make an important decision: How far will they let themselves go to keep from slipping further down the Hollywood food chain?

Performances of “The Money Shot” are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. through February 5. Tickets are $22. The Southampton Cultural Center is located at 25 Pond Lane in Southampton. A dinner and theater package is available for $59. It includes a three-course dinner at the Plaza Café (61 Hill Street, Southampton) and a ticket to the play.

To reserve, call (631) 287-4377 or visit scc-arts.org.

LEGENDS OF ROCK RETURNS

Bay Street Theater has announced that Joe Lauro will be hosting all new “Legends of Rock” films at the Sag Harbor venue on Fridays, February 10, and March 10 at 8 p.m.

The “Legends” programs are made up of rare and iconic filmed performances by the greatest icons in rock ‘n’ roll, jazz and blues. Past segments have included rare clips of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, Sex Pistols, David Bowie and many others.

Music fans can expect to see a new program on both dates, celebrating the diversity and passion that is American music. They will be hosted by film historian Joe Lauro, owner of Historic Films Archive, which is dedicated to the re-discovery and preservation of all forms of American entertainment on film and video tape. Historic Films has provided film clips to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Martin Scorsese (for his “Blues” and “Bob Dylan” projects), American Idol and the Grammy Awards, among others.

Tickets are $15 online at baystreet.org or by calling (631) 725-9500.

‘ALMOST, MAINE’ IS HERE

Performances of “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani are running through February 5 at North Fork Community Theatre. “Almost, Maine” — a town so far north it’s almost in Canada — almost doesn’t exist because its residents never got around to getting organized. So it’s just — Almost. One winter night, while the northern lights shimmer above, Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Hearts are broken, love is lost, found and confounded. And life for the people of Almost, Maine, will never be the same.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays through February 5.

Tickets are $20. Get yours online at brownpapertickets.com/event/2598460. North Fork Community Theatre is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For more information visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-4500.

YOUNG BOATER’S COURSE

The NYS Young Boater’s Course will be offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 18-8, beginning in late February.

This free five-lesson course is for resident youths ages 10 to 17. Pre-registration is required. Upon successful completion of the course a NY State Certificate will be issued enabling participants to legally operate a motorboat. This also applies to sailboats with motors.

The course satisfies the requirements of New York law for boat operators and also enables youths 14 to 17 to legally operate a personal watercraft on their own. Registration must be completed either in person or by mail. Telephone registrations will not be accepted.

Participants must attend all five sessions in order to receive the state certificate. The course meets at the Southold Town Recreation Center on Tuesdays from February 28 to March 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. It is free to resident youth.

To register, visit or write the Southold Recreation Department, 970 Peconic Lane, PO Box 267, Peconic, NY 11958. For information on the course and registration, call (631) 765-5182.

LOVE LETTERS

A.R. Gurney’s two-character epistolary play “Love Letters” centers on a man and a woman whose 50-year correspondence — which begins in childhood and progresses through their romantic attachment, their marriage to others and contrasting paths as adults — reveals their hopes, disappointments and continuous spiritual bond.

On Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m. “Love Letters” will be performed in a live reading by Andrew Botsford and Jane Baldwin at the Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street in Southampton. A reception will follow the reading, which is co-sponsored by the Southampton Inn, Southampton Historical Museum and Rogers Memorial Library.

Bring your valentine. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reserve by Thursday, February 9 by calling the Southampton Inn at (631) 283-6500.

