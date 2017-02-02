Weekly Calendar: Thursday, February 2 — Sunday, February 12, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Groundhog Puppets, grades pre-K and up craft puppets in honor of Groundhog Day. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

The Art of George Rowland, seascapes, landscapes and lighthouses on view in the gallery and display case of the library through February. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Anime Club, grades 6 and up watch episodes with fellow fans and have discussions. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Free the Trees, volunteer to help remove Asiatic bittersweet, porcelain berry and other smothering vines. 10 to 11 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Water and snack provided. For more information, call (631) 749-1001.

Scherenschnitte, Rachel Foster teaches the German art of cutting paper into decorative designs. 2 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Super Bowl Party, watch the game on one of three televisions and enjoy heros, wings, dips and drinks. 5:30 p.m., American Legion. $10.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Shelter Island Women’s Community Club meeting, guest speaker psychiatric nurse practitioner and Senior Center director Laurie Gillman Fanelli. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry.

Valentine’s Day Card Making, grades pre-K and up create cards for their loved ones. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Valentine’s Day Necklace Craft, grades 3 and up create a necklace for someone special plus one for themselves. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at jozolins@silibrary.org or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Wii U, grades 6 and up play favorite games with friends. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Paint Night, create a painting to take home. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Shelter Island Firehouse, 49 North Ferry Road. No experience necessary. $50 includes appetizers, wine and all painting supplies. Fundraiser for the Shelter Island School student trip to Cadiz, Spain in July. Reserve at (631) 749-0302, extension 110 or email janine.mahoney@shelterisland.k12.ny.us.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Coffee and Coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Coloring pages, coffee, tea and refreshments provided. Free. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Songs of Faith and Inspiration, Linda Bonaccorso leads an afternoon of music including contemporary Christian, gospel and hymns. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments follow. Donations welcome. (631) 749-0805.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

February 6: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

February 7: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

February 7: Board of Education meeting, School conference room, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

