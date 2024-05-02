Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: May 2, 2024

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday 8 a.m.. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Line Dancing: Wednesday 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturday 9:15, Community Center.*

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., CANCELED.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059.

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Intro to Magic the Gathering, 3 p.m. (Ages 1+) Use creatures and spells to defeat your opponent. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Easy Suncatchers, 3 p.m. (Ages 6+) Easy to make and amazing when they’re done. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Tanghulu (Candied Fruit Skewers) 3 p.m. (Ages 10+) Make this crunchy treat with fresh fruit and melted sugar. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Silent Book Club, 5 p.m. (at the Rams Head Inn) . All readers are welcome—ebooks, audiobooks (with headphones), textbooks, comic books…take a seat by the fire and grab a drink or a snack, if you choose to do so. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Best Management in Landscaping, 7 p.m. (Zoom) How to greatly increase your garden’s survival and performance. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MAY 6

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m., Taco Tales: A Cinco de Mayo Culinary Fiesta. Register at Circulation Desk.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Special Agatha Christie Book Event, 2 p.m. Library. In preparation, please read one (or more) of the following: The Mysterious Affair at Styles, The Mystery of the Blue Train, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, Murder on the Links. Visit silibrary.org to register.

The Benefits of Volunteering, 6 p.m. (Zoom) Join the Willing Hearts, Helpful Hands Caregiver Grant team as they discuss the numerous benefits of volunteering. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB May 2, 6 - 7 p.m.

CHB discussion, Center Firehouse, May 5, 1 - 3 p.m.

WAC discussion, Library , May 5, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Town Board Meeting

May 6, 2024, 6 - 7 p.m.

Town Board Work Session

May 7, 1- 3 p.m.

Community Housing Board

May 9, 7 - 8:30 p.m.