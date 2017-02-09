What’s Happening: February 9, 2017

INSPIRATIONAL SINGING

Linda Bonaccorso will perform “Songs of Faith and Inspiration,” an afternoon of contemporary Christian music, gospel and hymns. The music takes place on Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Refreshments will follow. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, call (631) 749-0805.

CALLING ALL CREATIVE TYPES

Do you like to dabble with a little paint on canvas now and then? How about creating a masterpiece and enjoying a glass of wine as you work?

On Friday, February 10, a Shelter Island Paint Night will be held at the main firehouse in the Center to benefit the upcoming Shelter Island School trip to Cadiz, Spain. The students will travel to Spain in July. The cost of the fundraising evening is $50 per person, which includes appetizers, wine and all painting supplies.

At the end of the evening, participants will go home with a completed artwork. No experience is necessary. To reserve a place at the easel, email laura.mayo@shelterisland.k12.ny.us or janine.mahoney@shelterisland.k12.ny.us. You can also reserve by calling the school at (631) 749-0302, extension 110 or 133.

ISLANDERS OUTING

Calling all hockey fans. On Sunday, February 19, the Town of Shelter Island sponsors a recreation trip to Barclays Center in Brooklyn where the New York Islanders will take on the New Jersey Devils. Participants will meet at North Ferry at 3 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game. The cost is $55 per person, which includes the game ticket and bus transportation. To secure your ticket, call Garth as soon as possible at (631) 749-0978 (after 4:15 p.m.).

CELEBRITY CHEF

The next Celebrity Chef Dinner is Wednesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Guest chef Tom Hashagan will prepare a menu of mixed greens with roasted beets, sugared walnuts, Gorgonzola and raspberry vinaigrette; beef bourguignon with buttered noodles; and for dessert, profiteroles. The cost is $30. Reservations are necessary. Call the church at (631) 749-0805.

LWV PLANNING MEETING

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will meet on Saturday, February 18 from 10 a.m. to noon in the library’s Community Room. Planning for 2017 programs and events — including the annual State of the Town luncheon — are on the agenda. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome.

BOOK IN THE WOODS

“A Winter Walk” by Lynne Barasch is February’s “Book in the Woods” at Mashomack Preserve. Throughout the month, families are invited to come walk the trail with their children as they read the book.

FREE THE TREES

February is the time to “Free the Trees” at Mashomack Preserve. Each Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers are invited to come out and help remove smothering vines that can kill trees. Winter is a great time to get out and eradicate invasive vines and other problematic plants. Bring work gloves. Water and snack are provided. Call (631) 749-4219 to register.

FULL MOON WINTER WALK

What’s out in the woods in the “dead of winter?” Find out on Saturday, February 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., by taking part in “Walk When the Moon is Full.” Explore the Red Trail at Mashomack Preserve by the light of the full moon and listen to nature’s nightlife while experiencing the calmness of a winter night. Call (631) 749-4219 to register.

COLD WEATHER BIRDS

Did you know that Central and South America aren’t the only destinations for birds that fly south? For some species, Mashomack is the perfect winter destination. On Sunday, February 19 from 9 to 11 a.m., bring your binoculars and join Tom Damiani for “Wintering Birds of the Fields, Woods and Creeks” to see if you can find bluebirds, buffleheads and other birds that take advantage of our relatively mild East End winters. The outing starts with a short indoor session to introduce participants to likely sightings, then it will be time to head out into the field. Call (631) 749-4219 to register.

MASHOMACK POINT WALK

Dedicated to a farsighted and generous nature lover, Mashomack Point is open for a guided walk just once a year. On Saturday, February 25, Mashomack Preserve will lead a tour of the Katherine Ordway Wildlife Refuge from 1 to 4 p.m. This hike will allow participants to explore woodlands, kettles and fields, culminating with a breathtaking view of Northwest Harbor. Dress warmly.

Raindate is Sunday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Call (631) 749-4219 to register.

Across the Moat

LOVE LETTERS

A.R. Gurney’s epistolary play “Love Letters” will be performed by Andrew Botsford and Jane Baldwin at the Southampton Inn, 91 Hill Street on Saturday, February 11 at 2 p.m.

A reception will follow the reading, which is co-sponsored by the Southampton Historical Museum and Rogers Memorial Library. Admission is free but seating is limited. Reserve at (631) 283-6500.

A STANDARD ROMANCE

The North Fork Community Theater presents “A Standard Romance” on Saturday, February 11 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. Laura Meade will sing her favorite music from the American Standard Songbook. Tickets are $15 at nfct.com or call (631) 298-6328. The theater is located at 12700 Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

Comments

comments