Weekly Calendar: March 9 — March 18, 2017

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Shelter Island Library Book Club, “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Film screening, of the documentary “Screenagers” by Delaney Ruston. 7 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium. Sponsored by the Shelter Island PTSA.

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion led by Professor Wendy Turgeon and based on the book “The Stone Reader.” 2 p.m., library. Email Jocelyn Ozolins a [email protected] to sign up.

Catbird Band, performs at the American Legion. 7 to 9 p.m. All are welcome.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Free the Trees, help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Operation: Medicine Cabinet, dispose of expired and unneeded prescriptions safely. 10 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island Police Station.

Stories and Songs from the Irish Tradition, by professional storyteller Jim Hawkins. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Native American Artifacts Presentation, by Lucinda Hemmick, president of Southold Indian Museum, and archaeologist Joel Klein. 4 to 6 p.m., Havens Barn. Bring artifacts for evaluation. Offered by Shelter Island Historical Society and Southold Indian Museum. $8. Reserve (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Fire Department Steak Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island Heights Firehouse. $30. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

Works in Progress Concert, Perlman Music Program students and alumni perform with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org for more information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Watercolor Class, taught by June Shatken for senior citizens. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Senior Center. All levels welcome. Tuesdays for six weeks. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Meet the librarian, say hello to Anthony Zutter, the new head of youth services librarian. All day, library. (631) 749-0042.

Pi Day, a young adult program to celebrate Pi and Albert Einstein’s birthday with pie and a genius craft. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Monthly meeting, American Legion Auxiliary. 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, lower level. Please come, we need a quorum.

History Book Club, “American Eve: Evelyn Nesbit, Stanford White, the Birth of the ‘It’ Girl, and the Crime of the Century” by Paula Uruburu. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Advance registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042 to register.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Make a rainbow jar, a children’s workshop to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, at the American Legion Hall. Seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Corned beef and cabbage prepared by Fred Ogar. $20. Benefits the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Co-sponsored by Our Lady of the Isle Parish. Reserve at (631) 749-1180.

Friday Night Dialogues, representatives of the Peconic Estuary Program speak about rain gardens, native plantings and reimbursements for green infrastructure projects. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Katie McNally & Neil Pearlman, perform music of Scotland and Cape Breton. 7:30 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $25. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Free the Trees, come help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Virtual Realty Day, explore a 3-D world courtesy of a Virtual Reality System. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., library. Register at the circulation desk at the library or call (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and Coloring, enjoy coffee, tea and refreshments while you color away your stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Rare, Big and Odd Tree Tour, 1 to 3 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Pre-register at (631) 749-4219.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, presents a concert by WindSync, a wind quintet. 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post concert reception. Free, but donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 10: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 13: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, : 8:30 a.m.

March 13: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

March 14: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

March 14: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

March 14: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

March 18: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 10 a.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

