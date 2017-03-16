What’s Happening: March 16, 2017

NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS

On Saturday, March 18 at 4 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society offers a Native American artifacts presentation in Havens Barn. This presentation was rescheduled from March 11 due to snow.

The presenters will be Lucinda Hemmick, President of Southold Indian Museum, and archaeologist Joel Klein. Collections from the Historical Society, Southold Indian Museum, and Island resident Paulette Van Vranken will be on exhibit. Attendees are invited to bring their own artifacts for identification.

Light refreshments will be served. Requested donation for the presentation is $8. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

CORNED BEEF AT THE LEGION

Mitchell Post #281 of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle Parish will host a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner on Friday, March 17. The traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, prepared by Fred Ogar and his assistants, will be held at the Legion Hall.

Seatings will be at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The cost is $20 and proceeds go to the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Call the Legion at (631) 749-1180 and leave a message indicating your reservation request.

GRANTS FROM SIEF

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation (SIEF) accepts grant requests twice a year from students, teachers and programs that inspire participants and enrich their futures. Applications for spring 2017 grants are now available at shelterislandfoundation.org, at the Shelter Island School or library.

Completed grant application forms must be postmarked by Monday, April 3 and mailed to SIEF Grants Committee, PO Box 1950, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

CHRISTMAS CANTATA REPRISE

On Wednesday, March 22 at 5:30 p.m., a video of the Shelter Island Community Chorus performance of the Christmas cantata “Morning Star” by Lloyd Larson will be screened at the Shelter Island Library.

The concert was performed over the holidays with music direction by Linda Betjeman. Terry Brockbank narrates. All are invited to see the video, including potential new singers who are curious and interested in joining the group. Members of the singing group have been invited as well.

DODGE CITY’S DENIZENS

Best-selling author Tom Clavin will speak about his book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West” as part of Friday Night Dialogues at Shelter Island Library on March 31 at 7 p.m.

Populating this narrative are legendary figures of the Wild West including Billy the Kid, Buffalo Bill Cody, Jesse James and Wild Bill Hickok.

HEY KIDS, LET’S PUT ON

A MUSICAL!

It’s time, once again, for the Shelter Island School Drama Club to present its annual musical. This year it will be “Curtains,” which is a musical comedy whodunit with a book by Rupert Holmes, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and music by John Kander.

The story line of “Curtains” is about members of a theater company from the 1950s trying to put on a campy western musical while a murderer is roaming loose among them. A detective, who just happens to be a true thespian, enters to solve the murders — but he can’t help himself from directing their musical and falling hopelessly in love with one of the company’s actresses.

The production will involve some 50 Shelter Island students, both as cast and backstage crew. “Curtains” will be offered on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m., Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. For more information, call the school at (631) 749-0302.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Sylvester Manor offers Youth Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) between July 3 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

Space is limited. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

SIGN UP FOR A CSA SHARE

As of March 1, only a few CSA Shares remain available at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Learn more about the CSA program by visiting sylvestermanor.org. Those interested in joining the CSA season for 2017 or, if you have any questions, contact Windmill Field Manager Jocelyn Craig at [email protected]

TIME TRAVELERS

Registration is now open for this summer’s Time Travelers Youth Program at the Shelter Island Historical Society. The program is for ages 6 to 12 and participants will journey back in time to explore Shelter Island’s story through music, art, performance, crafts, gardening and games.

Time Travelers meets at the Havens House Barn and grounds daily from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is limited, so sign up early. The cost is $100 per child for current members of the Historical Society, $150 for non-members (membership included). There is a $10 discount for additional registrants from one family. Visit shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FUNDRAISER

Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor is the site of the Smith-Taylor Cabin, the Adirondack style log cabin built around 1900 by business magnate Francis Marion Smith.

In 1937, S. Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares) expanded the cabin. In 2007, it was added to the New York State and National Register of Historic Places.

On Saturday, March 25, the Taylor’s Island Foundation celebrates S. Gregory Taylor, at Hanff’s Boatyard, 190 Sterling Street, Greenport with two events — an open house with an exhibit and silent auction from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. At both events, refreshments, including Greek appetizers and desserts, made by members of the Church of Saints Anargyroi, Taxiachis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, will be served.

The cost for the open house is $10, and admission to the wine tasting is $75, limited to 20 guests.

To reserve, send a check, payable to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, to PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For more information, call (631) 749-1603.

Across the moat

THE FEMALE OF THE SPECIES

“The Female of the Species,” a comedy by Joanna Murray-Smith, will be presented by North Fork Community Theatre Fridays to Sundays, March 17 to April 2.

The play is a comedy about author Margot Mason, a fearless pioneer of the women’s liberation movement in the 1970s who is now suffering from writer’s block. As she sits in her country house struggling with a deadline, in walks Molly Rivers, student, idealist and daughter of one of Margot’s most dedicated followers. Initially flattered, Margot is less pleased when Molly handcuffs her to the desk and pulls a gun.

Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20, with student rush admission of $16 offered 10 minutes before curtain, if available. The theatre is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck.

Call (631) 298-6328 for reservations and information.

SHAMROCK SHINDIG

Aid to the Developmentally Disabled (ADD) will host their third annual Shamrock Shindig on March 16 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead.

This evening of family fun will feature hors d’oeuvres, Irish food, live music by Tommy Sullivan of The Brooklyn Bridge, a raffle and a 140,000 Gallon Shark Tank Showdown. The Shark Tank Showdown is where daring participants are sponsored to dive into the shark tank. The sponsor who solicits the highest donation total will take the plunge. Other sponsorship opportunities and tables are available.

Tickets are $65 per person, $25 for children and are available for purchase via ADD’s website at www.addny.net. All proceeds will fund programs, services and community engagement efforts for over 160 differently-abled population at ADD’s residential and supported homes. For more information call (631) 727-6220.

WILLKOMMEN TO CABARET

North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck is holding auditions for the musical “Cabaret” by Christopher Isherwood, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. Auditions are Sunday and Monday, March 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. with callbacks on Wednesday, March 22. Please prepare 16 bars of a Broadway theater song (an accompanist will be provided) and be prepared for a dance audition if interested in the roles of the Emcee or Sally or the ensemble. Leads will also read briefly from the script. Those auditioning may sing from the score, but not the title song.

IN PAIN? ASK QUESTIONS AND GET ANSWERS

Dr. Frank Adipietro, a leader in the field of Interventional Pain Management, will present “When Pain Persists” a free wellness lecture open to the public on Wednesday March 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library located at 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue.

Tens of millions of Americans suffer from chronic pain — pain that lasts six months or longer. Chronic pain can be mild or excruciating, episodic or continuous, merely inconvenient or totally incapacitating. When you experience chronic pain, signals of pain can remain active in your nervous system for weeks, months, or even years. Get answers to your most nagging pain questions. Dr. Frank Adipietro, Director of the Interventional Pain Management Center at Eastern Long Island Hospital can help you learn more about the type of pain you are experiencing and how to get relief.

For more information, contact (631) 477-5614.

