Weekly Calendar: March 23 — March 31, 2017

EVENTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 24
Live music, performed by acoustic rock duo Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Hall. Free. Food and bar service available.
Free the Trees, help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.
Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Henry VI, Part 2,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.
Family matinee, a screening of the film “Trolls.” 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Taylor’s Island Fundraiser, to honor the life and legacy of S. Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares) former owner of the island. Open house 1 to 4 p.m. $10, wine tasting 5 to 7 p.m., $75, Hanff’s Boatyard, 190 Sterling Street, Greenport. For information, call (631) 749-1603.
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
Cookbook Club, “A St. Patrick’s Day Feast,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
“Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a yoga class to raise money for Doctors Without Borders. 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion Hall. Donation $15 adults, $10 students. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Bring mat, water and yoga block if possible. For details, call Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
“Curtains,” a musical mystery comedy by Rupert Holmes, Fred Ebb and John Kander performed by the students of Shelter Island School. 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Shows also March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m., and April 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call (631) 749-0302.
Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird, a presentation on efforts to bring bluebirds back to the East End. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Pre-register at (631) 749-4219.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Friday Night Dialogues, author Tom Clavin discusses his book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
March 27: Community Housing Board Forum, 7 p.m.
March 27: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse
March 28: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
March 29: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.
March 29: Superintendent search forum, school gym, 7 p.m.
March 31: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 a.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. Free.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 ($45 class card of 10).
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.