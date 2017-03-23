Weekly Calendar: March 23 — March 31, 2017

EVENTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Live music, performed by acoustic rock duo Heather and Pete. 7 to 9 p.m., American Legion Hall. Free. Food and bar service available.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Free the Trees, help clear invasive vines at Mashomack Preserve. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturdays in March. (631) 749-4219.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion on “Henry VI, Part 2,” facilitated by writer Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Family matinee, a screening of the film “Trolls.” 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Taylor’s Island Fundraiser, to honor the life and legacy of S. Gregory Taylor (Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares) former owner of the island. Open house 1 to 4 p.m. $10, wine tasting 5 to 7 p.m., $75, Hanff’s Boatyard, 190 Sterling Street, Greenport. For information, call (631) 749-1603.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Cookbook Club, “A St. Patrick’s Day Feast,” 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

“Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a yoga class to raise money for Doctors Without Borders. 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion Hall. Donation $15 adults, $10 students. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Bring mat, water and yoga block if possible. For details, call Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

“Curtains,” a musical mystery comedy by Rupert Holmes, Fred Ebb and John Kander performed by the students of Shelter Island School. 7 p.m. in the school auditorium. Shows also March 31 and April 1 at 8 p.m., and April 2 at 3 p.m. For tickets, call (631) 749-0302.

Mashomack’s Nestbox Trail and the Eastern Bluebird, a presentation on efforts to bring bluebirds back to the East End. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Pre-register at (631) 749-4219.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Friday Night Dialogues, author Tom Clavin discusses his book “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson and the Wickedest Town in the American West.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 27: Community Housing Board Forum, 7 p.m.

March 27: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center Firehouse

March 28: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

March 29: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

March 29: Superintendent search forum, school gym, 7 p.m.

March 31: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 a.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 ($45 class card of 10).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

