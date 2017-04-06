Weekly Calendar: April 6 — April 15, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Wii U for teens, come play with friends. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, 5 p.m., library. Registration requested. Email Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

The Examined Life, philosophy discussion group. 2 p.m., library. Discussion of essays from “The Stone Reader.” Facilitated by Wendy Turgeon. Register at [email protected] or call (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, “Poetry Nation… Poets Look for America,” a reading by members of the Shelter Island Poetry Project. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

April showers bring May flowers, a spring hike. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Register at (631) 749-4219.

Coffee and coloring for adults, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

LEGO Club, join your friends and get building. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 for details.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

Teen Game Zone, come play board games. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

Inverted Pi-Day, young adults invited to get scientific and experiment with pizza and a craft. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

After school movie, screening of the Disney animated film “Moana.” 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

Annual Easter Egg Hunt, ages 1 to 8. 1 p.m. Fireman’s Field, Cartwright and Burns roads. Free. Raindate: April 16. Sponsored by Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

String art for adults, with Casey Fehn. 1 p.m., library. Free. Register at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

April 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

April 11: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

April 11: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m. ( hearings previously scheduled for March 14 will be held)

April 13: Library Board of Trustees Meeting, library, 7 p.m.

April 15: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Call Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

