What’s Happening: April 6, 2017

VIOLIN VIRTUOSO

In celebrating its 40th anniversary season with concerts of returning artists who were audience favorites, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violin virtuoso Eric Silberger with Kwan Yi, piano accompanist. They will perform works by Grieg, Beethoven and Sinding. The concert is 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

As prizewinner of the XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition, Mr. Silberger has been unanimously hailed by music critics. “Bold, technically solid, charismatic” wrote the Indianapolis Star; “Astonishing virtuosity” wrote Nuvo; “So electrifying” said DC Theatre Scene; “Awe-inspiring does not do it justice” said Classic Voice of New England; “Dazzling virtuoso playing” wrote The Washington Post.

Following the concert there will be a special wine and cheese reception.

Admission to the concert is free, donations appreciated. Visit the SIFM’s Facebook page, facebook.com/SIFMconcerts, for more information.

ON THE HUNT

The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. sharp. The hunt will be at Firefighters’ Field, at Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8 will be divided into different age groups; prizes will be awarded for most eggs colllected. The rain date is Easter Sunday, April 16.

MUSIC AT THE MANOR

The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s young bluegrass band to watch. The group performs two shows in Sylvester Manor’s living room on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Rooted in bluegrass tradition, fearlessly creative, and possessing a bold, dynamic sound, the Slocans have quickly become a leading light of Canada’s roots music scene. They have built on their reputation for energetic live shows, impeccable musicianship and their uncanny ability to convert anyone within earshot into a lifelong fan.

Tickets are $25. To reserve, visit sylvestermanor.org.

FERRY WRITERS

The Ferry Writers group of the Shelter Island Library is expanding its focus and new members are welcome to join. Participants will now be encouraged to hone their prose through writing prompts and creative exercises with facilitators Becky Cole, Matthew Quinn Martin and JoAnn Kirkland.

Beginning April 6, Ferry Writers will meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 5 p.m. in the library’s lower level. (Due to holiday schedules, there will only be one meeting in April.) Sign up by contacting Jocelyn Ozolins at the library at (631) 749-0042.

SPRING AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve is offering a trio of programs for nature lovers this month. All programs require pre-registration. Call the program office at (631) 749-4219 to register or for further information.

First up is “April Showers Bring May Flowers” on Saturday, April 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. This spring hike will reveal clues that nature is getting ready for the burst of life in May. Come find which trees or bushes are starting to leaf out, which birds might be back, and whether we’ve got salamander and frog activity in our ponds. Wear waterproof boots.

Mashomack’s “Earth Day Celebration” is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will combine exploring a few special places in Mashomack with a hands-on project to help protect the land and waters.

Finally, on Sunday, April 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. it’s “Birding for Beginners.” Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays, but not much else? Like the outdoors and enjoy learning new things? Come learn the basics of birding — how to focus binoculars, use a bird guide and gather clues to identify birds with Mashomack’s Tom Damiani who will lead this walk designed for people looking for beginning tips, or those who want to improve their current knowledge. Please bring binoculars.

STATE OF THE TOWN LUNCHEON

The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will host its 10th annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 23 at the Ram’s Head Inn.

The event runs from noon to 2 p.m. and Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will give updates on key issues facing the Island. He will also take questions from those in attendance.

Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door. There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or grilled swordfish. Reservations and selection of entrée are required by Monday, April 17 and should be sent with checks to the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

The League welcomes all Islanders, and anyone seeking more information should visit LWVshelterisland.org.

GET GROWING — DAFFODIL TIME IS HERE!

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will be celebrating over 20 years of Daffodil Shows this year with its event on Saturday, April 22 at Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

The show was founded by Allie Fiske, the former first lady of Sylvester Manor. Nine American Daffodil Society judges from around the country will be adjucating the event.

This year, the Garden Club has added a class to the Daffodil Show for the public to enter called “My Favorite Daffodil.” The club is hoping residents will join and perhaps win a blue ribbon.

Entries are being accepted on Friday, April 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Judges will be on hand to help identify your beauty.

MAKE MUSIC WITH YOUR TODDLER THIS SUMMER

This summer, music educator Marlene Markard will offer a four-session workshop for children up to age 4.

Nature’s Music will be held on the grounds of Mashomack Preserve. Children and parents will sing, dance, move, play instruments, engage in imaginative storytelling, do nature crafts, and play musical games about and inspired by nature.

Toddlers as young as 16 months of age (or if walking, younger) are welcome. The program meets from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays, from July 19 to August 9, rain or shine.

The cost is $195. Registration is now open at markardmusic.com or at nature.org/mashomack or by calling Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001. A scholarship opportunity is available to a local family provided enough participants register to make the program feasible.

YOGA FOR PEACE

Shelter Island National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman are hosting “Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a series of yoga classes to raise money and awareness for the children of Syria.

All proceeds will be donated to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

Classes meet Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. through April 26 at the American Legion (no class April 12).

Yoga instructor Dawn Hedberg is donating her services for this beginner level class focusing on alignment and breathing.

Bring a mat, water and, if you have one, a yoga block. All levels are welcome. Suggested donation $15 adult and $10 student per session — come to one or all. Drop ins welcome.

For information call NHS adviser Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

GREAT DECISIONS IS BACK

The Great Decisions program held at the Shelter Island Public Library in 2016 was one of the most successful programs the library has hosted, thanks to enthusiastic support and knowledgable facilitators.

Great Decisions 2017 is now on the horizon. The first of eight monthly sessions will be held at the library on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Future of Europe.” The facilitator for the evening will be Paul Martin. Last year’s facilitator, Kirk Ressler, will return in May.

The program continues monthly through November. All sessions will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Dates and topics are:

May 25: “Trade and Politics”

June 29: “Conflict in the South China Seas”

July 27: “Saudi Arabia in Transition”

August 31: “U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum”

September 28: “Latin America’s Political Pendulum”

October 26: “Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan”

November 30: “Nuclear Security”

To learn more about the topics, visit greatdecisions.org.

A program sign-up sheet is available at the circulation desk. Please indicate if you would like a program book. The cost is $25 payable at the time of the order. There will also be a copy available that may be read at the library.

For more information contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Sylvester Manor offers Youth Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) between July 3 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

Space is limited. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

Across the Moat

REGIONAL COLLEGE FAIR

The East End Counselors Association will hold its annual College Fair on Wednesday, April 26 at the Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton. Representatives from over 140 colleges will be on hand to answer questions and provide information about their schools.

Financial aid information will also be available. The program will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate student athletes.

High school sophomores and juniors form the North and South forks, as well as their parents and counselors are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact your school’s guidance department.

