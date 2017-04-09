Shelter Island — By the Numbers

6

Years that emails town employees send or receive pertaining to town business must be kept

5

Months that remain before the Board of Education hopes to have a new superintendent in place to start the 2017-18 school year

66

Number of artichokes Marie Eiffel was prepared to cook as part of her ‘Celebrity Chef’ dinner at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Wednesday night

783

Tickets sold for performances of ‘Curtains’ performed by Shelter Island students last weekend

10

Golfers who teed off at the Shelter Island Country Club on April 2 as weekend golfing got underway for the 2017 season

43

Campers signed up for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s ‘Time Travelers’ program that is sold out for this summer

