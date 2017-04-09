Columns

Shelter Island — By the Numbers

by
Featured Story
No Comments
COURTESY PHOTO

COURTESY PHOTO

6
Years that emails town employees send or receive pertaining to town business must be kept

5
Months that remain before the Board of Education hopes to have a new superintendent in place to start the 2017-18 school year

66
Number of artichokes Marie Eiffel was prepared to cook as part of her ‘Celebrity Chef’ dinner at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Wednesday night

783
Tickets sold for performances of ‘Curtains’ performed by Shelter Island students last weekend

10
Golfers who teed off at the Shelter Island Country Club on April 2 as weekend golfing got underway for the 2017 season

43
Campers signed up for the Shelter Island Historical Society’s ‘Time Travelers’ program that is sold out for this summer

Comments

comments
, , ,