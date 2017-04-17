Annual Easter Egg hunt continues cherished Island tradition

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS And they’re off! Kids on a mad dash across Fireman’s Field Saturday to hunt for Easter eggs.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, took place on Saturday.
The hunt was at Fireman’s Field and kids ages 1 through 8 had a fun-filled afternoon continuing one of the community’s cherished traditions.
Reporter staff photographer Beverlea Walz captured the fun.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Lucas Wilson
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Savanah Graf
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Jackson Fell
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO ‘I’ve got it!’
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Henry Meyers
