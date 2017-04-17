Featured Story

Annual Easter Egg hunt continues cherished Island tradition

by
Photo Galleries
No Comments
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS And they're off! Kids on a mad dash across Fireman's Field Saturday to hunt for Easter eggs.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS And they’re off! Kids on a mad dash across Fireman’s Field Saturday to hunt for Easter eggs.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, took  place on Saturday.

The hunt was at Fireman’s Field and kids ages 1 through 8  had a fun-filled afternoon continuing one of the community’s cherished traditions.

Reporter staff photographer Beverlea Walz captured the fun.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ [PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Lucas Wilson

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Lucas Wilson

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Savanah Graf

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Savanah Graf

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Jackson Fell

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Julian and Jackson Fell

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO 'I've got it!'

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO ‘I’ve got it!’

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Henry Meyers

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Henry Meyers

Comments

comments
, , ,