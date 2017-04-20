What’s Happening: Thursday, April 20, 2017

DAFFODIL TIME IS HERE!

The Garden Club of Shelter Island will be celebrating over 20 years of Daffodil Shows this year with its event on Saturday, April 22 at Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center from 2 to 5 p.m. The show was founded by the late Alice Fiske, who was the first Lady of Sylvester Manor. It will be adjudicated by nine American Daffodil Society judges from around the country who will be spending the weekend on Shelter Island.

AWARDS DINNER CANCELLED

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year awards dinner planned for Friday, April 21 has been cancelled. According to organizers, the event will be rescheduled for the fall.

REGIONAL COLLEGE FAIR

The East End Counselors Association will hold its annual College Fair on Wednesday, April 26 at the Westhampton Beach High School in Westhampton. Representatives from over 140 colleges will be on hand to answer questions about their schools.

Financial aid information will also be available. The program will begin at 5 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m. to accommodate student athletes.

High school sophomores and juniors form the North and South forks, as well as their parents and counselors are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact your school’s guidance department.

SPRING AT MASHOMACK

Mashomack Preserve is offering programs for nature lovers this month. Call the program office at (631) 749-4219 to register or for further information.

Mashomack’s “Earth Day Celebration” is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will combine exploring a few special places in Mashomack with a hands-on project to help protect the land and waters.

On Sunday, April 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. it’s “Birding for Beginners.” Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays, but not much else? Like the outdoors and enjoy learning new things? Come learn the basics of birding — how to focus binoculars, use a bird guide and gather clues to identify birds with Mashomack’s Tom Damiani who will lead this walk designed for people looking for beginning tips, or those who want to improve their current knowledge. Please bring binoculars.

IT’S NOT TOO LATE …

Reserve now for the 10th Annual State of the Town Luncheon sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. The event is from noon to 2 p.m. , Sunday, April 23 at The Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on today’s key issues and answer questions. Contact Lois Morris at [email protected] or call her at (631) 749-3532 with your choice of entree — prosciutto-wrapped chicken or grilled salmon — and pay at the door. Tickets are $55 per person with a cash bar. Further information is available on the League’s web site, LWVshelterisland.org.

This year, the Garden Club has added a class to the Daffodil Show for the public to enter called “My Favorite Daffodil.” The club is hoping residents will join and perhaps win a blue ribbon. Entries are being accepted on Friday, April 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. Judges will be on hand to help identify your beauty.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSO

In celebrating its 40th anniversary season with concerts of returning artists that were audience-favorites, the Shelter Island Friends of Music presents violin virtuoso Eric Silberger with Kwan Yi piano accompanist performing works by Grieg, Beethoven and Sinding. The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. As Prizewinner of the XIV International Tchaikovsky Competition, Mr. Silberger has been unanimously hailed by music critics. “Bold, technically solid, charismatic” wrote the Indianapolis Star; “Astonishing virtuosity” wrote Nuvo; “So electrifying” said DC Theatre Scene; “Awe-inspiring does not do it justice” said Classic Voice of New England; “Dazzling virtuoso playing” wrote The Washington Post.

Following the concert there will be a special wine and cheese reception. Admission to the concert is free, donations appreciated. Visit the SIFM’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

… AND, THEY’RE OFF!

Wear your ascot and favorite Derby hat and come to the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn for the annual Kentucky Derby Members’ Party. Festivities are Saturday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. and the race will be shown on two large screens in the barn. Current members of the Historical Society are admitted free. Not a member yet? Join today for $50 by calling (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

YOGA FOR PEACE

Shelter Island National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman’s “Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a series of yoga classes to raise money and awareness for the children of Syria, concludes on Wednesday April 26 with a class from 4 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion.

This beginner level class focuses on alignment and breathing. Bring a mat, water and, if you have one, a yoga block. Suggested donation $15 adult and $10 student. All proceeds will be donated to MSF (Médecins Sans Frontières), also known as Doctors Without Borders.

GREAT DECISIONS IS BACK

The popular Great Decisions program is back at the Shelter Island Library this year, after a successful introduction in 2016.

Great Decisions 2017 begins at the library on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Future of Europe.” The facilitator will be Paul Martin. Last year’s facilitator, Kirk Ressler, will return in May.

The program continues monthly with the dates and discussion topics from May through November listed below. All sessions meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

May 25: Trade and Politics

June 29: Conflict in the South China Seas

July 27: Saudi Arabia in Transition

August 31: U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum

September 28: Latin America’s Political Pendulum

October 26: Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan

November 30: Nuclear Security

To learn more about the topics, visit greatdecisions.org. Sign-up at the library’s circulation desk and indicate if you would like a program book ($25). There will also be a copy that may be read at the library.

For information contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) meet from July 3 to August 19, 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with taking part in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare dishes using produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

Space is limited. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For details, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

Across the Moat

URBAN PRISON

Shelter Island’s Susan Cincotta will appear in Northeast Stage’s production of “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” by Neil Simon. Directed by Suzette Delia Reiss, the black comedy revolves around Mel and Edna Edison — a middle-aged couple living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Mel (Bill Kitzerow) is unemployed, having lost his job in a recession. To make things worse, there’s a heat wave and a garbage strike. Tensions between Mel and Edna (Ms. Cincotta) are compounded by loud neighbors, street noise and a burglary, all of which drive Mel to madness.

The show runs Wednesdays and Thursdays, May 5 to 20 at 8 p.m., and Friday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Performances are at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport. Tickets are $16 in advance, $20 at the door. Call (641) 323-1425 to reserve or visit northeaststage.org.

