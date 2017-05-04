What’s Happening: May 5, 2017

WATCH THE PONIES AT THE GOAT

On Saturday, May 6, don your Derby hat, join the fun and cheer for your favorite horse while watching the running of the 143rd Kentucky Derby at the Flying Goat at the Shelter Island Country Club. The new restaurant will be serving mint julips and southern food. The party kicks off at 5 p.m.

CALLING ALL VENDORS

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host a Spring Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors are invited to reserve space now by calling St. Mary’s Office (631) 749-0770 or emailing [email protected]

Indoor table space will be provided. The cost is $25 for a half table (4 feet by 30 inches), or $40 for a full table (8 feet by 30 inches). For outdoor space, vendors provide tent and table ($25 for 12 foot by 12 foot area).

No yard sale items allowed. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks will be sold by the church.

SING ALONG … PLAY ALONG

In a tradition that began last year at Shelter Island School, band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak invite community members and school alumni to join the “Shelter Island School Community Chorus and Band” by performing one song with the band and chorus at the school’s spring concert on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be three Monday rehearsals — on May 8, 15 and 22. The chorus rehearses from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by the band from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Those with questions can Jessica Bosak at the school (631) 749-0302 extension 105, or email [email protected]

… AND, THEY’RE OFF!

Wear your ascot and favorite Derby hat to the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn for the annual Kentucky Derby Members’ Party.

Festivities are Saturday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The race will be shown on two large screens in the barn. Current members of the Historical Society are admitted free. Not a member yet? Join today for $50 by calling (631) 749-0025 or visiting shelterislandhistorical.org.

SHOW TEACHERS A LITTLE LOVE

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and on Friday, May 5, the Shelter Island PTSA hosts a lunch for teachers and staff. The PTSA is seeking donations of brownies, cookies and dessert items, pasta salad, fruit and cheese platter or specialty side dishes.

Items may be dropped off at the school by 10 a.m. If you are able to donate, please contact Amanda Ellioff at [email protected]

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

On Saturday, May 6, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosts a “Volunteer Sign Up & Appreciation Event” at the Manor House from 2 to 4 p.m. A “Wine and Bites” reception follows at The Chequit from 4 to 6 p.m. Space is limited for the reception. For information call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

2017 CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Each year, the Shelter Island Lions Club bestows its Citizenship Award on an individual (or two) who embodies the spirit of volunteerism on the Island.

This year the award goes to Tippi and Al Bevan who run the Shelter Island Food Pantry and deliver food for Meals on Wheels.

Members of the Lions Club will present the award to the Bevans at a dinner on Thursday, May 25 at The Pridwin. Tickets are $45 and will be available at the library.

ALL SYSTEMS FLOW

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm recently installed an innovative wetland wastewater treatment system — the first of its kind in Suffolk County.

To celebrate the milestone, on May 11 at 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting and toilet flushing to officially start up operation of the treatment system.

The fully installed the system will support kitchen, shower and laundry facilities for Manor employees; restrooms for programs and the public; and provide flow to feed the biological action in the constructed wetland to reduce nitrogen entering the groundwater and bays.

Public officials will be on hand to celebrate this important step forward for the county’s “Reclaim Our Waters” initiative.

READ AS YOU GO

Mashomack Preserve’s “Book-in-the-Woods” for the month of May is “When Rain Falls” by Melissa Stewart. Come for a half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Pages of the book are mounted along the trail for families to enjoy.

MAY IS FOR BIRD WATCHING

Get in on the best birding of the year on Sunday, May 7. From 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve hosts a “May-gration” bird walk. Warblers will be in their colorful breeding plumage, other long distance travelers may also be spotted as they use Mashomack as a critical resting and refueling stop.

These birds are disappearing and you can help stop their demise. Learn to identify by sight and by ear and document all the birds which are seen and heard.

All birding levels welcome, bring binoculars. The walk is for ages 12 and up. “May-gration” bird walks will also be held on Sunday, May 21 and Sunday, May 28 from 7 to 9 a.m. Call (631) 749-4219 to register or e-mail [email protected]

BIRDS AND BREAKFAST

It’s back! Mashomack Preserve’s annual early morning birdwatch and breakfast is an eye and ear-opener. Rise and shine on Sunday, May 14 for a 6 to 9 a.m. outing at the preserve. Participants will break into teams, each led by an expert birder, to explore various habitats surrounding the Manor House. Each team will try to identify as many species as possible by both sight and song, with a complete list being compiled at the end of the morning. The friendly competition will culminate over a breakfast in the Manor House. The cost is $20 for guided walk and breakfast. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up are welcome. Call (631) 749-4219 to register or e-mail [email protected]

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Sylvester Manor offers Youth Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) between July 3 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

At this time, Little Sprouts is almost filled (names are being taken for a wait list.) There is still availability for Young Farmers.

Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

Across the Moat

THE BEGINNER BIRDER

Have you ever wanted to identify the birds you see in your yard every spring? Or maybe you have heard that same bird call along the your favorite woodland path each May and wondered what it was?

If you have ever thought about moving past being a casual bird observer, then the North Fork Audubon Society has program for you. On Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, Pat Hanly, a local North Fork birder, hawk-watcher and nature enthusiast, will present common birds and songs to help beginners identify spring songbirds.

For information, contact (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected]

MORE BIRDING IN MAY

“Maygration” is underway and there are many parks and preserves on the North Fork where migrating birds can be sportted. Join Tom Damiani and the North Fork Audubon Society for the “spot du jour” each Tuesday in May to see spectacular warblers, tanagers, and flycatchers.

Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park at 8 a.m. Register by callling Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email [email protected]

URBAN PRISON

Shelter Island’s Susan Cincotta will appear in Northeast Stage’s upcoming production of “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” by Neil Simon. Directed by Suzette Delia Reiss, the black comedy revolves around Mel Edison and his wife, Edna — a middle-aged couple living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side of Manhattan. Mel (Bill Kitzerow) is newly unemployed, having lost his job in the midst of a recession. To make things worse, the action takes place during a summer heat wave and a prolonged garbage strike.

Tensions are high between Mel and Edna (Ms. Cincotta), and are compounded by loud neighbors, noisy streets and a burglary, all of which drives Mel to the breaking point.

Performances will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 at 20 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Also in the cast: Philip Reichert, Kristin Whiting, Deborah Rothaug, Amie Sponza, Richard Gardini, Lisa A. Dabrowski and Alan Stewart.

Tickets are $16 in advance; $20 at the door. Order at northeaststage.org or by calling (631) 323-1425. Proceeds from this production will benefit the company’s 2017 Shakespeare in the Park production “The Comedy of Errors” directed by James A. Pritchard.

