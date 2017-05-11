Weekly Calendar: May 11 — 21, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Ceremonial ribbon cutting, to celebrate the start up of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s innovative wastewater treatment system. Elected officials will be on hand. 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor. Follow the signs to the site. (631) 749-0626.

Mother’s Day Craft, make mom a gift to celebrate her special day. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, discussion on “The One-in-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 2 p.m., library. Contact Jocelyn Ozolns to register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

“Screenagers,” a documentary about teens and screens by filmmaker and physician Delaney Ruston. 7 p.m. school auditorium. Hosted by the Shelter Island PTSA.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Mother’s Day Plant Sale, herbs, flower, and vegetable seedlings. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road. (631) 749-0626.

Coffee and Coloring, adults enjoy refreshments while coloring away stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Spring meeting, Hay Beach Property Owners Association. Guest speaker Shelter Island Town Councilwoman Amber Brach Williams. 3 to 5 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Refreshments will be served. haybeachshelterisland.com.

Becky Tracy & Keith Murphy, perform traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland, France and beyond. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor house concert. $25. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Birds and Breakfasat — Rise and Shine!, annual early morning friendly competitive birdwatch followed by breakfast. Teams led by expert birder explore areas around the Manor House in search of bird species. 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. $20 for guided walk and breakfast. Overnight accomodations in the Manor House available for members of The Nature Conservancy for $75 (including walk and breakfast). Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Basically Baroque, a concert featuring the music of JS Bach, Handel Telemann, Benda and JC Bach. Performed by Linda Betjeman, keyboard, Bill Packard, flute, Dan Skabeikis, violin and Jeannie Woelker, cello. 3 p.m. Shelter Island First Presbyterian Church. Free.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Mystery Monday Book Club, discussion on “The Dogs of Riga” by Henning Mankell. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Rehearsals, for “Shelter Island School Community Chorus and Band” community members and almumni participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on May 31. Chorus meets 6 to 6: 30 p.m., band meets 6:30 to 7 p.m., at the school. (631) 749-0302 extension 105 for details.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Shelter Island School lobby. Sponsored by the PTSA. Book Fair runs daily during school hours through Thursday.

School Budget Vote, Shelter Island School gymnasium, noon to 9 p.m.

Virtual reality, for kids of all ages. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the Library, “La La Land,” the musical written and directed by Damien Chazelle starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Game zone, young adults play board games with friends. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Virtual Reality, young adults play VR games with friends. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Friday Fun: After school movie and pizza, young adults enjoy a screening of the film “Star Wars.” 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, John Spillane discusses the 106th Rescue Wing and his involvement with the events recorded in “The Perfect Storm.” 7 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Saturday VR adventure, virtual reality program for kids of all ages. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

“May-gration” bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. All birding levels welcome. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 12: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 15: Water Advisory Council, 7 p.m.

May 15: Fire Commisioners, center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

May 16: School Budget Vote, school gymnasium, noon to 9 p.m.

May 16: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 17: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

May 20: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 9 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

