Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and mild day on Shelter Island, with a slight chance of showers after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The high temperature will be near 72 degrees with winds out of the north between 6 and 11 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight the NWS is calling for patchy fog and a 40 percent chance of rain. The temperature will reach a low of 50 degrees and winds will be out of the south from 5 to 8 mph.

