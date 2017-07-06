If you are interested in a fun adventure exploring your surroundings, come enjoy this week’s Young Naturalists event, “Weather or Not,” at Mashomack Preserve.

Weather is all around us; every day rain, sun, wind and clouds appear to shape our experience of the world. This Mashomack event promises to enhance your understanding and enjoyment of these daily changes. Kids will read Dr. Seuss’ “Bartholomew and the Oobleck,” act out a rainstorm, make an instrument to measure the wind, and make an Oobleck of their own to take home.

The program takes place on Friday, July 7 from 10:30 a.m. to noon or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and is for children ages four and up. Mashomack Preserve appreciates donations. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Tent Week: A much-anticipated summer event, Tent Week is kicking off at the Shelter Island Library! From Friday, July 7 to Saturday, July 15, come enjoy a plethora of fun and educational programs under the big tent, from a magic show to an instrument petting zoo to musical performances.

All events are free, and many are appropriate for all ages. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information, or visit the library to pick up the full week’s schedule [See story page 25].

Full Moon Walk: Come to Mashomack Preserve on Saturday, July 8 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. to have some family fun while discovering the power of the great outdoors at night! Participants will listen for katydids, watch for foraging bats or roaming raccoons, and smell the difference between the woods and the wetlands.

Bring flashlights. All ages, adults expected to accompany children. Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

