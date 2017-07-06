Weekly Calendar: July 6 — July 16, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Fundraising party, to benefit the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch for veterans in New Mexico. 5 p.m. on the lawn at South Ferry. Cocktails and canapes served. Ferry cruise aboard the M/V Lt. Joe Theinert follows with dinner and dancing from 7 to 9 p.m. Register at jjtmf.org or call (631) 835-6503.

Ferry Writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Movies at the library, screening of “Woman in Gold,” the 2015 film by Simon Curtis. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Open rehearsals, Perlman Music Program campus orchestra. 7 p.m. Free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

“Young Naturalists: Weather or Not,” make your own weather instrument in a program for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Meet the Perlman Music Program, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn Farmer’s Market. Instrument petting zoo for kids.

Tent Week, events all week long under a big tent on Bateman Road lot adjacent to the library [see page 25]. Runs through July 15. (631) 749-0042.

Open rehearsals, Perlman Music Program campus orchestra. 5 p.m. Works in progress concert follows at 7:30 p.m. Free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Tent Week: Suds and Song, Friends of the Library fundraiser. Music by Caroline Doctorow and the Steamrollers under the tent adjacent to the library. 6 p.m. $40 in advance, $45 at the door includes prosecco, local beer, brats, clams and more. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Fireworks Eve Fundraiser, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Shipwreck at SALT. Live music by The Realm, raffles, food, cocktails, and more.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Blessing of the Pets, by Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle Church. 11 a.m. in the park across from the church. Prizes and a pet parade. All are welcome.

Coffee and Coloring, adults enjoy refreshments while coloring away stress. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in progress concert, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program campus. Free. Stay for the fireworks. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Family Fun: Full moon walk, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

60th annual Shelter Island fireworks, 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach. Food trucks and “pop up” tents from Island eateries. Fireworks by Grucci at dusk. Raindate July 9.

Fireworks after-party, at The Tavern, 10 p.m. to midnight

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Family concert, Perlman Music Program. 11:30 a.m. Classical music with skits, costumes and more. Free. perlmanmusicprogram.org.

“Women of the Manor” House Tours, noon to 3 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. (Self-guided tours 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10). For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Creekside Concert, Jim Hurst Trio performs outdoors at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Gates open 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MONDAY JULY 10

Environmental education program, for children entering grades 3 to 7. Runs 9 a.m. to noon daily through July 14. Mashomack Preserve. $150. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Tent Week: The Write Stuff, author Matthew Quinn Martin moderates a panel of writers including Reed Farrel Coleman, Becky Cole, David Rich and Colby Marshall. 5 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Basic beginners spreadsheet, a computer class for senior citizens. 10 a.m. to noon, Senior Center. Continues July 18, same time. Free. (631) 749-1059 to register.

Tent Week: Prestino magic show, for all ages. 1 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Family drumming circle, Sarah and Sonami lead a session with all kinds of hand drums and percussion instruments. 5 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, discussion on your favorite summer dish. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ham dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion hall. $20. Reservations requested at (631) 749-1180.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

Tent Week: Perlman Music Program, kids learn about classical music through songs, stories and an “instrument petting zoo.” 3 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: music and picnic, the pop-rock duo the Tumbleweeds perform. 6 p.m., under the library tent. Bring a picnic dinner and a blanket. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Tent Week: Kids yoga, 10:15 a.m., under the library tent. Bring your own mat if possible. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Lawn games and Italian ices, 2 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, discussion on “84 Charing Cross Road” by Helene Hanff. 5 p.m., library. The film will be shown at 3 p.m. on July 17. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Family movie, 8 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Tent Week: Doggie costume social, bring your dressed up dog 11 a.m., library tent. Prize for best costume and homemade peanut butter doggie treats. (631) 749-0042.

Tent Week: Power of Food, chef and nutritionist Robert Dell’Amore demonstrates healthy and easy cooking and eating. 4:30 p.m., under the library tent. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Tent Week: Tag sale, sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of the Library. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., under the library tent. Vendors can sign up for a table, $25, at the circulation desk. (631) 749-0042.

“Backyard Archaeology: Piecing Together Local History One Fragment At A Time,” a presentation by Chris Pickerell. 4 to 6 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Light refreshments. $8. (631) 749-0025 or visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

Charity cocktail reception, hosted by the Shelter Island Friends of Fighting Chance. 6 to 8 p.m., home of Kirk Ressler, 14 Shore Road, Dering Harbor. Tickets $75. (631) 725-4646.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

Round robin tennis tournament, 3 to 5 p.m. Shelter Island Heights.

Annual Porch Party, 5 to 7 p.m. at the home of Margaret and David Doyle. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Educational Foundation. For details, shelterislandedfoundation.org or email [email protected]

Nick’s night bugs, an outing in search of moth, beetles and other insects with amateur naturalist Nick Hamblet. 7:30 to 9 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 6: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

July 10: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 10: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 11: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

July 11: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 11: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 14: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

July 15: Village of Dering Harbor, organizational meeting, village hall, 9 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

“Country Heat,” with Julia Weisenberg. Dance cardio class set to pop country music. Fridays 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and Mondays 6 to 6:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Family storytime, Mondays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Junior golf, for ages 6 to 16. Hour long lessons Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. $140 for seven lessons. Scott Lechmanski (631) 495-3352.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Fridays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m. Sylvester Manor Farmstand, Manwaring Road in July and August. (631) 749-0626.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:15 a.m., Fiske Field basketball courts. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, Thursdays, 7 a.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Tuesday, 7 a.m. Recreation Department, Youth Center. $5/class.

Comments

comments