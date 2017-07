The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for a mostly sunny Monday on Shelter Island.

There will be a high temperature near 81 degrees with a calm wind from the southeast at 5 to 8 mph this morning, according to the NWS.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 and patchy fog moving in after 1 a.m., according to the NWS, with the winds staying out of the southeast at 3 to 7 mph.

