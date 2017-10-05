Weekly Calendar: October 5 — October 15, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Friday Night Dialogues, writer, editor and food columnist Charity Robey talks about the history of the local scallop fishery. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Mindfulness Meditation, with twin healers Gail and Tal. 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Book sale room, open for a special sale. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Cold-stunned sea turtle lecture, for volunteers interested in helping the Riverhead Foundation patrol local beaches in winter looking for turtles in trouble. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Perlman Music Program Alumni Recital Series, with violinist Niv Ashkenazi and pianist Matthew Graybil. 5 p.m., Clark Arts Center. Tickets $25 (free for ages 18 and under). Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Candidates forum, 1 to 3 p.m., Shelter Island School auditorium. Shelter Island Town Supervisor and Town Council candidates discuss key issues. Uncontested candidates will offer opening remarks. Q&A follows. Co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island and the Shelter Island Association.

Old-timers, play ball! Ages 35 and up. 2 p.m. at Fiske Field. Fundraiser for Shelter Island Little League. $25 per player. Call Chuck Kraus at (631) 749-0924 by 4:30 p.m. Friday to get on roster.

SIFM, presents Brasil guitar duo João Luiz and Douglas Lora. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post-concert reception. Free. Donations appreciated.

Lions Club Foundation’s 62nd annual Scallop Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., Pridwin Hotel. $35 adults, $15 ages 10 and under. Tickets available at the library. Proceeds benefit construction of a pavilion at Wades Beach. Contact (631) 209-7452 or [email protected] for more information or visit shelterislandlions.org.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

Library closed, for Columbus Day.

Field trip, to Fairview Farm. Students in grades K-6 meet 9 a.m. at Youth Center. Return at 3 p.m. $20. Sponsored by Recreation Department. (631) 749-0309.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Watercolor class, for seniors led by June Shatken. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.

Crystal singing bowl meditation, with Maria Maier. Bring a mat if you have one. 1 p.m., American Legion/Youth Center. Ages 18 and up. $10. Sponsored by Recreation Department. (631) 749-0309.

Snacks and coloring, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Teen advisory board, discuss possible ideas and events. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, discusses “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

Duct tape fun, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Celebrity Chef dinner, featuring Chef Matt Murphy of the Ram’s Head Inn who prepares heirloom tomato salad with goat cheese, and cavatelli with roast pork, fennel and broccoli. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $30. Reserve at (631) 749-0805 ext. 5 #.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Wii U, young adults play Super Smash Bros. and other games. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 5: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

October 6: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

October 10: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

October 10: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

October 11: Library budget public hearing, library lower level, 5 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs..

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Farm stand, hours through October 8, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Mondays to Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Golf men’s ad hoc Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

