EVENTS

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26

Pumpkin decorating, for school-age children. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, facilitated monthly discussion of today’s important world affairs. Topic: “Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27

Wii U, young adults play Super Smash Bros. and other games. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Jack-O-Lantern pumpkin carving, for ages 7 and up. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Shelter Island Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

“Party in Pink,” a Zumba class led by Susan Binder to raise money for breast cancer research. 9 to 10:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. Wear pink. $10. (631) 871-1675.

Book sale room, open for a special sale. 9:30 a.m. Library. (631) 749-0042

Last Saturday CSA pick up, 9 to 11 a.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Mysteries of the Manor, family fun day. Noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $5. Kids 10 and under free. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

Hike the Center, with the Shelter Island Group for Trail Preservation. Led by Joseph Denny. Meet at noon at the Shelter Island Craft Brewery for a hike of Sachems Woods, Sylvester Manor and the Nursery Woodlands Annex. Followed by a 2 p.m. screening at the brewery of footage shot during Mr. Denny’s thru-hike of the Paumanok Path.

Shakespeare in Community, a discussion of “Macbeth.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. (631) 749-0042.

Nature’s Halloween trail, who will be in the woods this year? Mashomack’s band of costumed characters changes annually. Allow 30 minutes to complete the trail. All ages welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult. 5 to 6:30 p.m. For details, call (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30

Application deadline, Shelter Island Educational Foundation fall grant requests. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org for details.

Great give back coat drive, deadline to drop off gently used coats, scarves and gloves at the Shelter Island Library or Our Lady of the Isle Church. Benefits Maureen’s Haven.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

Watercolor class, for seniors led by June Shatken. 10 to 11:30 a.m., Senior Center.

Halloween spooky walk, for school-age children. All day, library. (631) 749-0042.

Halloween Parade, begins at Center Fire House, 4 p.m. Hot dogs served. Organized trick or treating follows on Smith Street.

Halloween party, for grades 6 to 12. Food, games and costume prizes. 7 to 9 p.m., Shelter Island Youth Center. Free. (631) 749-0309

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Book in the woods, throughout November read pages of “When Winter Comes” on a half-mile walk in Mashomack Preserve. All ages, but children should be accompanied by an adult. Call for details (631) 749-4219.

Paintings, by Jen Moore Smith on view in November at the library. (631) 749-0042.

Last Wednesday CSA pick up, 5 to 6 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

Halloween Candy Buy Back, at Dr. Kestler’s dentist office. Donate unopened candy in exchange for Halloween favors, toothbrush, coupons and more. Candy will be donated to U.S. troops. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 51A North Ferry Road. (631) 749-0539.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

Friday Night Dialogue, Helene Stapinski discusses her book “Murder in Matera: A True Story of Passion, Family and Forgiveness in Southern Italy.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

October 27: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

October 30: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

October 31: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 1: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

November 2: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. . Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.