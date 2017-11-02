Halloween Happenings at Mashomack Preserve

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS |
Nature’s Creatures
On the evening of October 28, Mashomack Preserve was transformed into nature’s Halloween trail. Among the creatures young hikers encountered on the walk was this colorful jellyfish.
Among the creatures young hikers met at Mashomack Preserve was this very large black fly.
Marco Shields and Gracie Marshall checked out the sweet offerings in the clubhouse.
Mr. Litter shared some trash-filled facts with Michelle Martinez and Dominick Martinez.
