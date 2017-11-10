Music for an Autumn day

The Perlman Music Program presents a concert and a family event this weekend at the Clark Arts Center.

The concert, on Saturday, November 11 at 5 p.m., is a Stires-Stark Alumni Recital with violinist Max Tan who is excited to be coming back to the Island.

“Since I first came to PMP in 2007, Shelter Island has been a home away from home,” said Mr. Tan in a statement. “To come back and give a recital at PMP as an alum is incredibly special because there are people from the community who have followed PMP students all throughout the years, and to have grown as an artist with their support is so important and touching. I hope this recital is, in some ways, a way for me to give back, to say hello again after a few years, and to share a musical narrative that I find personal.”

Mr. Tan’s recital with pianist Cameron Richardson-Eames will include sonatas by Janacek and Mozart, and Chausson’s Poeme.

“One of the most important things I learned at PMP was the diversity and extremity of expression that music can convey,” he continued. “In that spirit, I hope this recital program speaks to that quality. In all the pieces, there is a story structured, albeit in completely different styles — Mozart juxtaposed with Janacek especially — and the goal is to share music on the more recent end of the classical time line and experience that dimension of expressiveness that, perhaps, deserves delightful, passionate, and visceral discovery.”

Tickets for Max Tan’s performance are $25 for adults (free for ages 18 and under) at perlmanmusicprogram.org/events. Meet the artists at a festive reception after the concert.

Sunday, November 12 is a day for “Family, Music and Fun” at the Clark Arts Center. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. there will be a taste of classical music, snacks and activities hosted by PMP alumni Mr. Tan and Bethany Hargreaves. It’s free and open to all.

Finally, in conjunction with the weekend concerts, Paula Ocampos of ArtSI will exhibit her works in the Clark Arts Center on November 11 and 12.

Please note that the Works in Progress Concert by PMP students and alumni originally scheduled for Sunday, November 12 at 2;30 p.m. has been cancelled.

