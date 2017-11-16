Weekly Calendar: November 16 — November 25, 2017

EVENTS
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16
Ecumenical breakfast, for senior citizens. 10 a.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-1059. If possible, bring a food item or monetary donation for the food pantry.
Banana piano, use the library’s Makey-Makey kit to build a banana keyboard. 3 p.m., library.
Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Anime club, fans unite to watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library.
Holiday cookie decorating, for grades K-5. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Book sale donations, accepted for upcoming sale. Drop off gently-used books at library Book Sale Room, lower level. Opens 9:30 a.m.
Coffee and coloring for adults, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Origami holiday ornaments, with Sonomi Obinata. 3 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19
Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service, at St. Mary’s Church. 3 p.m. Refreshments follow, all are welcome.
Grants Celebration, students and teachers talk about opportunities they’ve had in the last year through the Shelter Island Educational Foundation grant program. 4 to 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to learn more.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20
Escape the library! Work with a team to solve a riddle and escape in time. 3 p.m., library.
Mystery Monday Book Club, discusses “The Sins of the Fathers” by Lawrence Block. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Half-day movie, school closes early for teacher conferences. Relax with a movie and snacks. 11:30 a.m., library.
Movies at the Library, screening of the 1963 film “Tom Jones” starring Albert Finney and Susannah York. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
Early close at library, 1 p.m. in honor of Thanksgiving Day, and closed all day November 23.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. (631) 749-5092. Everyone welcome. Bring a dish to share. Rides available.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24
WiiU Super Smash, battle your friends in favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library.
A screening, of “Behind Curtains,” Peter Waldner’s documentary about Shelter Island School’s 2017 production of the musical “Curtains.” 7 p.m., school auditorium. Free.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25
Book sale, find gently used treasures in the library’s Book Sale Room. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. (631) 749-0042. $25 advance registration, $30 same day. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, or at circulation desk.
Yoga storytime, for children. 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Creatures of the night, live animal presentation featuring critters from Quogue Wildlife Refuge at Mashomack Preserve. 1 to 2 p.m. Details at (631) 749-4219.
Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, to benefit Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. 2 p.m. School gymnasium. $150 team registration, spectators $5. Visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org for details.
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)
November 16: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.
November 17: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.
November 20: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.
November 21: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
November 21: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.
After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.
After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.
Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.
Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.
Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.
Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.
Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]
Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.
Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.
Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.
Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.
Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.