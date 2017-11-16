Weekly Calendar: November 16 — November 25, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Ecumenical breakfast, for senior citizens. 10 a.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. $5. Reserve at (631) 749-1059. If possible, bring a food item or monetary donation for the food pantry.

Banana piano, use the library’s Makey-Makey kit to build a banana keyboard. 3 p.m., library.

Ferry Writers, hone your writing skills with a supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Anime club, fans unite to watch and discuss favorite shows. 2:30 p.m., library.

Holiday cookie decorating, for grades K-5. 3 to 4:30 p.m., Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Book sale donations, accepted for upcoming sale. Drop off gently-used books at library Book Sale Room, lower level. Opens 9:30 a.m.

Coffee and coloring for adults, 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Origami holiday ornaments, with Sonomi Obinata. 3 p.m., library. Registration required. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

Ecumenical Thanksgiving Word Service, at St. Mary’s Church. 3 p.m. Refreshments follow, all are welcome.

Grants Celebration, students and teachers talk about opportunities they’ve had in the last year through the Shelter Island Educational Foundation grant program. 4 to 5:30 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Visit shelterislandedfoundation.org to learn more.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Escape the library! Work with a team to solve a riddle and escape in time. 3 p.m., library.

Mystery Monday Book Club, discusses “The Sins of the Fathers” by Lawrence Block. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Half-day movie, school closes early for teacher conferences. Relax with a movie and snacks. 11:30 a.m., library.

Movies at the Library, screening of the 1963 film “Tom Jones” starring Albert Finney and Susannah York. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Early close at library, 1 p.m. in honor of Thanksgiving Day, and closed all day November 23.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

Community Potluck Thanksgiving Dinner, Presbyterian Church, 2 p.m. (631) 749-5092. Everyone welcome. Bring a dish to share. Rides available.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

WiiU Super Smash, battle your friends in favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library.

A screening, of “Behind Curtains,” Peter Waldner’s documentary about Shelter Island School’s 2017 production of the musical “Curtains.” 7 p.m., school auditorium. Free.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Book sale, find gently used treasures in the library’s Book Sale Room. 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Turkey Plunge, benefits Friends of the Shelter Island Library. Sign in, 10 a.m.; costume judging, 10:45 a.m.; plunge, 11 a.m. Crescent Beach. (631) 749-0042. $25 advance registration, $30 same day. Register at shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, or at circulation desk.

Yoga storytime, for children. 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Creatures of the night, live animal presentation featuring critters from Quogue Wildlife Refuge at Mashomack Preserve. 1 to 2 p.m. Details at (631) 749-4219.

Annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, to benefit Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. 2 p.m. School gymnasium. $150 team registration, spectators $5. Visit josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org for details.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

November 16: Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board, 6 p.m.

November 17: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

November 20: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

November 21: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

November 21: EMS Advisory Board, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gym.

After school arts and crafts, for grades K-5. One Friday per month, 3 to 4:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309. Call for dates.

After school fun zone, for grades K-6. Mondays through Wednesdays, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Children accompanied by a recreational aid from school to the American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m., American Legion/Youth Center. $5.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:15 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Gatehouse at Sylvester Manor, Fridays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m., Shelter Island School. (631) 749-0309.

Pickle Ball, for all ages and levels, Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to noon. American Legion/Youth Center. Free.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25. (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor Farm CSA, a la carte pickups, through November while supplies last. Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. $25. To reserve email [email protected]

Teen Yoga, for ages 13 and up. Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Wednesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 7 to 12. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (631) 749-0309.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Thursdays, 5:15 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

