‘Tis the season of giving

Shelter Island takes care of its own. These Island groups represent all age groups and address a range of community programs and services, supported largely by volunteer efforts and donations. In addition, each of the Island’s churches provides outreach programs. During this season, please consider helping out or lending a hand — and let us know if we have inadvertently omitted any group.
All Faith Youth Group
P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965
siyouthgroup.weebly.com
American Legion Mitchell Post 281
P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island 11964
Boy Scout Troop/Cub Scout Pack
P.O. Box 415, Shelter Island 11964
Camp Quinipet
P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965
quinipet.org
Chamber of Commerce
P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandchamber.com
Daughters of the American Revolution
Shelter Island Chapter
P.O. Box 472, Shelter Island Heights 11965
Friends of Music
P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island 11964
(631) 749-2251
facebook.com/sifmconcerts
Friends of Trees
P.O. Box 1865, Shelter Island 11964
Garden Club of Shelter Island
P.O. Box 112, Shelter Island 11964
Girl Scout Troops
SI Girl Scout troops
For information on how to donate,
contact Karen Brush
[email protected]
(631) 749-1197
Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund
P.O. Box 1650
Mattituck, NY 11952
Island Gift of Life Foundation
P.O. Box 532, Shelter Island Heights 11965
islandgiftoflife.org
League of Women Voters
of Shelter Island
(Checks payable to League of
Women Voters Educational Foundation)
P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights 11965
lwvshelterisland.org
Lions Club
P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandlions.org
Mashomack Preserve
P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964
Donations by mail only, please.
P.T.S.A.
P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964
Police Benevolent Association
P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island 11964
Retreat/Support Our Shelter
theretreatinc.org
Senior Citizens Foundation, Inc.
P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation
P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Association
P.O. Box 445, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandassociation.org
Shelter Island Bucks
Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League
P.O. Box 263, Westhampton, NY 11977
hamptonsbaseball.org
Shelter Island
Community Chorus, Inc.
P.O. Box 1571, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation
P.O. Box 954, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Early Childhood
Learning Center
P.O. Box 277, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandpreschool.com
Shelter Island Educational Foundation
P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandedfoundation.org
Shelter Island Fire Department
P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandfd.org
Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk
c/o North Fork Breast Health Coalition,
P.O. Box 523, Riverhead, NY 11901
northforkbreasthealth.org
Shelter Island Food Pantry
P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964
Shelter Island Historical Society
P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandhistorical.org
Shelter Island Public Library
Friends of the Library
P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island 11964
silibrary.org
Shelter Island 10K Community Fund
P.O. Box 266, Shelter Island 11964
shelterislandcommunityfund.com
Shelter Island Webster Foundation
P.O. Box 467, Shelter Island Heights 11965
Sylvester Manor
Educational Farm, Inc.
P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island 11964
sylvestermanor.org
Taylor’s Island Foundation
P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights 11965
taylorsisland.org
Town of Shelter Island
Youth Center
P.O. Box 970, Shelter Island 11964