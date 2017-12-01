‘Tis the season of giving

Shelter Island takes care of its own. These Island groups represent all age groups and address a range of community programs and services, supported largely by volunteer efforts and donations. In addition, each of the Island’s churches provides outreach programs. During this season, please consider helping out or lending a hand — and let us know if we have inadvertently omitted any group.



All Faith Youth Group

P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965

[email protected]

siyouthgroup.weebly.com

American Legion Mitchell Post 281

P.O. Box 2021, Shelter Island 11964

Boy Scout Troop/Cub Scout Pack

P.O. Box 415, Shelter Island 11964

Camp Quinipet

P.O. Box 549, Shelter Island Heights 11965

[email protected]

quinipet.org

Chamber of Commerce

P.O. Box 598, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandchamber.com

Daughters of the American Revolution

Shelter Island Chapter

P.O. Box 472, Shelter Island Heights 11965

Friends of Music

P.O. Box 193, Shelter Island 11964

(631) 749-2251

[email protected]

facebook.com/sifmconcerts

Friends of Trees

P.O. Box 1865, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

Garden Club of Shelter Island

P.O. Box 112, Shelter Island 11964

Girl Scout Troops

SI Girl Scout troops

For information on how to donate,

contact Karen Brush

[email protected]

(631) 749-1197

Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund

P.O. Box 1650

Mattituck, NY 11952

Island Gift of Life Foundation

P.O. Box 532, Shelter Island Heights 11965

[email protected]

islandgiftoflife.org

League of Women Voters

of Shelter Island

(Checks payable to League of

Women Voters Educational Foundation)

P.O. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights 11965

[email protected]

lwvshelterisland.org

Lions Club

P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandlions.org

Mashomack Preserve

P.O. Box 850, Shelter Island 11964

Donations by mail only, please.

P.T.S.A.

P.O. Box 2015, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

Police Benevolent Association

P.O. Box 770, Shelter Island 11964

Retreat/Support Our Shelter

[email protected]

theretreatinc.org

Senior Citizens Foundation, Inc.

P.O. Box 352, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation

P.O. Box 547, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Association

P.O. Box 445, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandassociation.org

Shelter Island Bucks

Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League

P.O. Box 263, Westhampton, NY 11977

hamptonsbaseball.org

Shelter Island

Community Chorus, Inc.

P.O. Box 1571, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Deer & Tick Management Foundation

P.O. Box 954, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Early Childhood

Learning Center

P.O. Box 277, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandpreschool.com

Shelter Island Educational Foundation

P.O. Box 1950, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandedfoundation.org

Shelter Island Fire Department

P.O. Box 613, Shelter Island 11964

shelterislandfd.org

Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk

c/o North Fork Breast Health Coalition,

P.O. Box 523, Riverhead, NY 11901

[email protected]

northforkbreasthealth.org

Shelter Island Food Pantry

P.O. Box 612, Shelter Island 11964

Shelter Island Historical Society

P.O. Box 847, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandhistorical.org

Shelter Island Public Library

Friends of the Library

P.O. Box 2016, Shelter Island 11964

silibrary.org

Shelter Island 10K Community Fund

P.O. Box 266, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

shelterislandcommunityfund.com

Shelter Island Webster Foundation

P.O. Box 467, Shelter Island Heights 11965

Sylvester Manor

Educational Farm, Inc.

P.O. Box 2029, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

sylvestermanor.org

Taylor’s Island Foundation

P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights 11965

taylorsisland.org

Town of Shelter Island

Youth Center

P.O. Box 970, Shelter Island 11964

[email protected]

