The numbers reported for deer-related vehicle accidents in the January 18 Reporter were incorrect.

Those numbers reflected accidents in 2017 and 2018 as they appeared in Shelter Island Police Department reports. But some accidents reported each of those years occurred in the last month of the previous year.

Total deer-related accidents in 2017 were 33, and total accidents that occurred between January 1 through January 18, 2018 were 5.

