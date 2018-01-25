The Sag Harbor Partnership has announced that on January 10, 2018, it formally closed on the purchase of the Sag Harbor Cinema from longtime owner, Shelter Island resident Gerry Mallow. In a letter to the community, the Partnership thanked its many supporters large and small, saying that “we have had over 2,500 people donate to our campaign, and more than 90 percent of donations have been $1,000 and under.”

“We could not be more grateful for the outpouring of support this effort received — it’s such a beautiful tribute to the history of this theater, and the passion our community has to ensure the cinema has an even brighter future for East End residents of every age and income,” said Cinema Campaign Chair April Gornik.

The iconic Sag Harbor Cinema was largely destroyed on December 16, 2016 in a massive fire that ravaged Sag Harbor’s Main Street. The Partnership has plans to rebuild the structure and has established the Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center, a registered not-for-profit awaiting its 501(c)(3) status, which will take over the operation of the cinema once construction is complete.

“There are few things more exciting than seeing a building go up, and since the cinema is going to belong to everybody on the East End, we think it’s going to be truly inspiring,” commented Nick Gazzolo, President of the Sag Harbor Partnership. “How fast it goes will depend on support, but if last year was any indication, it could be reopened as soon as a year and a half from now. We need everyone’s help getting through this next phase.”

Besides rebuilding efforts, the group is currently producing limited programming at other venues on the South Fork, including Guild Hall in East Hampton where a January 14a screening of “All the President’s Men” was shown to a full house and featured a talk-back with journalist Carl Bernstein, one of the film’s protagonists.

Coming up, on February 11, Academy Award winning director Rob Marshall and choreographer/director/producer John Deluca will participate in the program with a screening of their film based on the Prohibition-era musical “Chicago” at the Ross School, and on March 4, a screening of the 1964 film “The Americanization of Emily” starring Julie Andrews will be held at Pierson High School in Sag Harbor, and hosted by Julie Andrews herself.

Learn more or donate at sagharborcinema.org.

