Weekly Calendar: February 1 — February 11, 2018

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Book in the Woods, “Sugarbush Spring” by Marsha Wilson Chall. Take half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Through February. Mashomack Preserve.

Spoon collection, of Anne DeStefano on view in the display case at Shelter Island Library through February. (631) 749-0042.

Photography, by Shelter Island School students on view in the Community Room gallery at Shelter Island Library through February. (631) 749-0042.

Summer program registration begins, Sylvester Manor Educational Farm is planning weekday summer programs from Monday, July 2 through Friday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. For details or to register, visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Anime club, young adults watch and discuss favorite anime shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Craft day, bring your child and create an original heart picture frame together. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bus trip, to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to see the New York Islanders play the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bus departs Greenport at 3:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. game. Sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Department. $65 ($75 non-residents) includes transportation and game ticket. (631) 749-0309.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Super Bowl party, at the American Legion Hall. 5:30 p.m. $10 buffet.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Monthly meeting, Shelter Island Women’s Community Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Guest speaker Frank Milano shares stories of his travel experiences. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. All are welcome. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the Food Pantry is appreciated.

Coloring and snacks, for school-age children. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Stepping On, falls prevention program for people 65 and older at Shelter Island Senior Activity Center. 10 a.m. to noon. Register at (631) 749-1051.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Parent/Teacher conference supervised play, students will be picked up by Recreation Department aide at school and brought to Youth Center. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $10 per child. Bring a bagged lunch. Space is limited. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Half day movie: viewer’s choice, school’s out early, children invited to enjoy snacks and a film. 11:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Wii U, young adults play favorite games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sous chef edible valentines, for grades K through 5 with Bethany Ortmann. Friday, 2:45 to 4 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $10. (631) 749-0309.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Friday Night Dialogues, Hap Bowditch talks about his family, his roles on the Island and how he became a sculptor. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mardi Gras masks, an adult craft workshop led by Rachel Foster. 11 a.m., library. $10 fee and registration required. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. Refreshments provided. (631) 749-0042.

Off-Island adventure, youth trip to see Chinese acrobat Li Liu perform at Parish Hall in Cutchogue. 4 p.m. Sponsored by the library. Contact Anthony Zutter for more information. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Wintering birds, join Tom Damiani to learn about birds that winter over in the Island’s fields, woods and creeks. Bring binoculars. 9 to 11 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

February 3: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 10 a.m., Village Hall

February 6: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

February 7: Deer & Tick meeting, 10 a.m.

February 9: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for students in grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Fridays, 5:30 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

