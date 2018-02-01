What’s Happening: February 1, 2018

HISTORICAL SOCIETY UPDATE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum is currently closed for repairs and upgrades, including HVAC and climate control installation. As part of the continued construction of the new Shelter Island History Center addition, the climate control measures will ensure the proper care and preservation of the museum collection.

The Historical Society is working with architectural historian consultants to ensure the original integrity of Havens House is maintained during these needed repairs. Staff members are busy working, planning for the upcoming season and fulfilling research requests as received.

Call (631) 749-0025 or email [email protected] with inquiries.

RELIEF DRIVE FOR PUERTO RICO

Our Lady of the Isle Church is hosting a relief drive for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and Island residents are being asked to help by donating non-perishable food items or supplies.

Canned and ready-to-eat items like tuna, chili, beans and soup are requested. Other needed items include batteries, flashlights and personal care products like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, diapers, feminine care products and mosquito repellent. Also needed are cleaning supplies such as mops, sponges, bleach, bleach wipes and garbage bags.

Donations will be delivered to Long Island Cares, and the State of New York will ship the donations to Puerto Rico. Donations may be dropped off in the church vestibule through February 11.

LOVED FILLED TREATS

On Friday, February 9, from 2:45 to 5 p.m., Shelter Island Recreation’s Bethany Ortmann will offer “Sous Chefs Edible Valentines” for grades K-5 at the Youth Center. Kids will make some yummy treats for the people they love. The cost is $10.

For more information, contact the Shelter Island Recreation Department at (631) 749-0309 or shelterislandtown.us/recreation/.

WOMEN’S CLUB

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club will hold its next meeting at noon on Tuesday, February 6 in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. The guest speaker will be Frank Milano who will be sharing experiences from his travels around the globe. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable item for the food pantry would be appreciated.

SOUPER BOWL

The Shelter Island High School National Honor Society (NHS) is proud to announce that the school is a “National School of Caring.” Members of the NHS have once again partnered with the Souper Bowl of Caring to continue the opportunity for students to join in a national movement of giving. The Souper Bowl began January 22 and will continue until February 2. Boys will go against girls to see which team can raise the most food and household items for the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Donations will also be accepted in the main lobby from community residents. All items will be delivered to the Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church following the Souper Bowl.

STORIES OF HIS LIFE

Over the years, Island resident Hap Bowditch has had many jobs — welder, volunteer firefighter, mechanic, water plant operator — to name just a few. But he is also a gifted sculptor. On February 16 at Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library, Mr. Bowditch will share stories of growing up on Shelter Island. He will talk about how he worked with his father and his artistic mother and explain how he became a self-taught sculptor. The presentation begins at 7 p.m. Come hear Mr. Bowditch’s stories of a full and varied life.

VIOLIN VIRTUOSO

The Shelter Island Friends of Music is proud to present its Concert Series for 2018 — “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos.” The series opens with internationally acclaimed violinist Sean Lee, and Peter Dugan, piano accompanist. Mr. Lee is the recipient of the 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and a top prizewinner of the “Premio Paganini” International Violin Competition. He will perform music by Bach, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninoff and jazz standards

The concert is Sunday, February 18 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. A meet-the-artist reception follows. Admission is free with donations appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

Across the moat

THE BRIGHT SIDE OF CROWS

Although cultures around the world may regard the crow as a scavenger, bad omen, or simply a nuisance, this reputation might overshadow what could be regarded as the crow’s most striking characteristic — its intelligence.

On Sunday, February 11 at 2:30 p.m., North Fork Audubon presents “A Murder of Crows” at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport. The presentation will begin with a screening of a PBS nature documentary on crows. Afterwards, birding sleuths will seek out a real murder of crows at a nearby nature preserve. For information, email [email protected] or call (631) 477-6456. You can also visit floydmemoriallibrary.org or northforkaudubon.org.

BLOOD DRIVE

Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) hosts a blood drive on Thursday, February 1 from 8 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. in the ELIH conference room. Each donor will receive a McDonald’s coupon for a free large sandwich with any purchase. In addition, donors will receive a $5 gift certificate to the ELIH Corner Shop or Greenhouse Grill. To schedule an appointment, call ELIH at 477-5100. Walk-ins are also welcome. Donors must bring ID with signature or photo, weigh at least 100 pounds, and be between the ages of 16 and 75 (16-year-olds must have parental permission, and those age 76 or over need a doctor’s note). In addition, donors should eat well and drink fluids before donating and have had no tattoos in the last 12 months.

HISTORY OF HALLOCK

Hallock State Park Preserve in Jamesport has a long and storied history. On Saturday, February 3 at 1 p.m., historian Richard Wines presents a lecture on the preserve’s history — from its days as a colonial settlement to its rescue from commercial development that might have included two nuclear power plant reactors. The lecture will be held at the preserve, 6062 Sound Avenue, Jamesport. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended at (631) 315-5475.

MARINE LIFE IN WINTER

Most of us wouldn’t dream of going out on the water in mid-winter, which means we miss opportunities to see up close many seasonal marine visitors that come to our shores in the coldest months.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) wants to take you into these wintry habitats aboard guided seal cruises around Shinnecock Bay from January to April. During the two-hour tours, participants can view seals and other animals in their natural environment and learn how to help conserve marine ecosystems.

The next tour is scheduled for February 17 and the boat departs promptly at 9:30 a.m. from Stony Brook Marine Station at 8 Little Neck Road, Southampton. Additional tours are March 3 and 24 and April 8 starting at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. This is an open weather cruise, so dress warmly. Members receive a 10 percent discount. Proceeds support the AMCS’ education and research efforts. Call (631) 317-0030 for more information or visit amseas.org to register online.

A RADICAL EXHIBIT

Southampton Arts Center (SAC) in Southampton Village opens the exhibition “A Radical Voice: 23 Women” on Saturday, February 17 with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Curated by Janet Goleas, the show features works by a selection of 23 women artists whose practices have helped to transform the language of contemporary art.

“Sustaining a life as an artist is, at its core, a radical act,” said Ms. Goleas in a statement. “The assembled artists in ‘A Radical Voice: 23 Women’ are resilient, brilliant and ferocious in their practices and in their commitment to a life that is unordinary and endlessly inventive.”

“Southampton Arts Center is thrilled to begin the new year with such a powerful group of creative women,” added the SAC’s Director of Programs Amy Kirwin. “The diverse range of work in a variety of mediums will be both thought-provoking and inspiring. This exhibition, created solely for SAC, will wake up the senses in the dead of winter.”

Participating artists include Olive Ayhens, Amanda Church, Martha Clippinger, Connie Fox, Regina Gilligan, Tamara Gonzales, Jacqueline Gourevitch, Lisa Hein, Priscilla Heine, Hilary Helfant, Elana Herzog, Alice Hope, Laurie Lambrecht, Judith Linhares, Erika Ranee, Judy Richardson, Bonnie Rychlak, Toni Ross, Drew Shiflett, Jeanne Silverthorne, Zina Saro-Wiwa, Jude Tallichet, and Almond Zigmund. The show runs February 17 through March 25. The SAC is located at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton Village. For more information visit southampton artscenter.org or call (631) 283-0967.

Comments

comments