If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Roger McKeon was the early bird, immediately recognizing the new electric vehicle charging station at police headquarters (see below).

Gary Weems, who misidentified a “What is That” two weeks ago, was 100 percent correct with last week’s mystery photo. Gary added: “Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every now and then.”

Happy hunting, Gary.

Bob Corwin wrote with the correct answer, and Ed Mullins called, telling us he got a charge out of our photo. Tom Speeches weighed in with the right answer, adding a note about environmentally correct vehicles: “Not there yet — love my classics!”

Richard Loper wrote: “I say it’s the electric car charger.”

We say, “Right on, Richard.”

Georgiana Ketcham was correct, adding, “Goin’ green, are we? Need solar panels on the roof of the building to subsidize it.”

We’ll let the cops know.

And Councilman Jim Colligan commented that the new vehicle charging station off Thomas Street is a sign “we’re starting to go green on The Rock.”

