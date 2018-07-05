The Reporter provides a weekly list of local kid-friendly programs that will get your little ones out of your hair and into the world. Here are some of our favorites this week.

The 61st annual Shelter Island Fireworks will have your kids saying “Remember when?” forever. They will blast off on July 7 at 8:45 p.m. at Crescent Beach. There will be food trucks and “pop-up” tents from Island eateries. The rain date is July 8.

Attention higher-power-fearing pet owners and enthusiasts! Our Lady of the Isle Church’s annual summer “Blessing of the Pets” will take place on Saturday, July 9 at 11 a.m. Father Peter DeSanctis will oversee the blessings, which will take place in the park across from Our Lady of the Isle. There will be a pet parade and lots of prizes. All are welcome!

Want to inspire your child to take up an instrument? On July 6, students in the Perlman Music Program will put on a free “Works in Progress” concert where they will perform classical masterworks. The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. under the organization’s performance tent on the Shelter Island campus. Call (212) 877-5045 for more information.

Young nature lovers ages 4 and up can muddle in the marsh at Mashomack Preserve from 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 7. Participants will use seine and crab nets to find marine creatures. For details, call (631) 749-4219 or email [email protected]

Are your kids into photography? On June 1, the Sylvester Manor Educational Farm opened their exhibition, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” which showcases 19th and 20th century images from the Manor collection.

On Saturday, July 7, the Manor offers a public guided house tour from noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

The Shelter Island Library offers Family Story Time on Mondays at 11:15 a.m. and Kids Yoga on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more details.

The Shelter Island School offers an Open Gym for children grades 6 to 12 on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free Volleyball Open Gym on Tuesdays for grades 7 to 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Camp Quinipet offers an All-Faith Youth Group on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for children grades 8 to 12. Meet in Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Comments

comments