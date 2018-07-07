Signal flags and vintage burgees will fly from the rafters of the historic Union Chapel in the Grove as a procession of officers and trustees of the Shelter Island Yacht Club, celebrating its 132nd year, join the chapel this Sunday, July 8, at 10:30 a.m. for the annual combined service of interdenominational worship.

Vice Commodore Bruce Brewer and other flag officers of the club will participate in the memorial service, which honors members who have died in the past year.

The Chapel welcomes back the Reverend Deacon Robert J.A. Zito, J.D. for the Shelter Island Yacht Club service. His sermon is entitled “Holy Expectations.” Bob has served at Church of the Incarnation and Trinity Church Wall Street in Manhattan and now Christ the King in Stone Ridge, New York. He is the Canon (Title IV) Church Attorney for the Episcopal Diocese of New York and has served on various diocesan committees. Additionally, Bob is a past Trustee of Union Chapel and the Shelter Island Yacht Club and served as the yacht club’s Fleet Chaplain.

In his secular life, Bob practiced law for over three decades, most recently as a partner with the Wall Street law firm of Carter Ledyard & Milburn, LLP. Bob served as Chair of Carter Ledyard’s Financial Institutions Regulatory and Enforcement Practice Group.

Now a full-time faculty member of Marist College School of Management in Poughkeepsie, Bob is assistant professor of business law and serves as the faculty advisor for the Dean’s honor society, Beta Gamma Sigma.

Music for the service will be performed by Chapel Organist Linda Betjeman. Nelson Bogart, a member of the Shelter Island Yacht Club and professional musician and composer, will play Taps.

SUBMITTED BY UNION CHAPEL

