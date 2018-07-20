Shelter Island Reporter obituaries: DiOrio, Walsh, Walther

Bette Ann Davis DiOrio

Bette Ann Davis DiOrio, 88, of Shelter Island, beloved mother, wife and grandmother, passed away at San Simeon by the Sound, on February 26, 2018.

Bette Ann Davis DiOrio

Her parents, Helen (Schauer) Davis and Harry Davis, her sister Eleanor DeWitt of Accord, New York, and her loving husband Anthony DiOrio of Shelter Island, predeceased her.

Bette was a public health nurse on the North and South forks, spending her last 10 years of work at the Suffolk County prenatal clinic in Southampton. She was passionate, her family said, about providing prenatal services to low income women.

Bette’s favorite pastimes were swimming at Menhaden Lane and Fresh Pond, exercising at the FIT center, feeding her birds and driving her five-speed Dodge Neon Sport.

She enjoyed participating in her community as a member of the Shelter Island Red Cross. Bette also enjoyed reading the Sunday New York Times and the Shelter Island Reporter. She was a strong woman, her family remembered, with a great sense of humor and a wonderful smile.

Born in Manhattan on July 24, 1929, Bette was raised in Kingston, New York. She earned her R.N. degree from St. Luke’s in New York. She earned her B.S. degree from Teachers College at Columbia University.

Bette met her husband Tony in the Bronx while working as a public health nurse in Westchester County. She fell in love with his dancing and singing. She knew he would be a great father to their children. Bette and her family moved from the Bronx to Shelter Island in 1972.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary DiOrio of Portland, Oregon; sons Philip (Linda) DiOrio, of Shelter Island; Harry (Peg) DiOrio of Shelter Island and New York City; grandchildren Jason DiOrio of Clearwater, Florida; Christopher DiOrio of Shelter Island; and Mia DiOrio of Shelter Island.

Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery on July 24, 2018.

George E. Walsh

George E. Walsh, 81, passed away on July 5, 2018 at Peconic Bay Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

The son of Louise and George Walsh of Shelter Island, George is survived by his wife Eileen Walsh; stepdaughter and son-in-law Jodie and Bill Hallman; stepdaughter Trisha O’Brien; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother and sister-in-law Howie and Ella Walsh; nephew Jeremy and Amy Walsh; and nephews and cousins. George was preceded in death by his sister Marge Walsh in 2014.

A pillar in this community, his friends and family said, George could be found helping at Lions Club events, starting a 5K race, serving burgers at a Bucks game or simply sharing a story of his travels with someone at the post office.

George graduated from Shelter Island High School and Syracuse University, proudly wearing orange as a Syracuse season ticket holder, attending many football games with Eileen. An avid fan, his love for sports was demonstrated on the Island as he enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s games at Shelter Island High School.

After serving in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1965, George was asked to help his parents run George’s Market— where the restaurant 18 Bay currently resides. George’s father’s health was declining and his mother needed help running the store — which was the beginning of his long venture in the grocery business. In 1977, George and his mom bought Bohack and named it George’s IGA, which he proudly owned and operated for 32 years. He was a generous supporter of many Island events and causes.

George and Eileen loved to travel the world. They enjoyed taking month-long cruises and visiting new countries. Wherever George went, he always had a smile on his face and a story to share with everyone, his family said.

His family wishes to extend special thanks to the Shelter Island Senior Center, Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services, San Simeon, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Dr. Peter Kelt, Laurie Finelli and Jose Montalvo for their care and support.

The family invites the community to a celebration of George’s and Marge’s lives on August 5, 2018 at 4 p.m. at the Walsh’s home at 2 Sunshine Road.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests giving in George’s memory to the Senior Center. Please make checks payable to Town of Shelter Island and specify Senior Center in the lower left corner, and mail to: Town of Shelter Island, PO Box 970, Shelter Island, NY 11964, Attn: Karin Bennett.

Margaret O. Walther

Margaret O. Walther of Shelter Island died on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. She was 74 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 24 from 3 to 7p.m.. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, New York 11964.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, July 25, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation or the Shelter Island Food Pantry at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Comments

comments