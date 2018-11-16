On Monday, November 12, Shelter Island celebrated Veterans Day with a ceremony at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 in the Center.

The day began with a breakfast at the Legion where all veterans, family and friends were welcome. Commander Dave Clark welcomed everyone at 10 a.m followed by an invocation by Father Charles F. McCarron of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, who recited the names of Legion Post 281 members who died this year. Commander Clark and children raised and saluted the flag. Linda Bonaccorso sang the National Anthem. Pam Jackson, Treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary addressed the gathering. “God Bless America” was performed by Shelter Island School Select Choir: Amelia Clark, Lyng Coyne, Jennifer Lupo and Abby Kotula.

