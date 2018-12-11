Fire Commissioner vote is tonight

Incumbent Fire Commissioner Greg Sulahian and challenger Scott Sivco seek votes in Tuesday evening’s voting for a five-year term on the Shelter Island Board of Fire Commissioners.

All registered voters are entitled to cast a ballot.

Mr. Sulahian, a 34-year veteran of the fire department and a former chief, was appointed last summer to finish the term of former commissioner Andy Steinmuller. Mr. Steinmuller resigned his seat at age 90.

Mr. Sivco joined the fire department two years ago and believes he can bring some fresh ideas to the Board of Fire Commissioners.

Voters get the final word Tuesday with voting at the Center Firehouse between 6 and 9 p.m.

[email protected]

Comments

comments